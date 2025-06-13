  • Outdoors Outdoors

Bewildered driver captures video of kangaroo hopping down busy roadway: 'My friend ... was in shock'

The video raises serious concerns.

by Alexis McDonell
The video raises serious concerns.

Photo Credit: iStock

A driver in southern England was left stunned after catching footage of what appeared to be a kangaroo hopping alongside his car in the middle of the night. The sighting happened in Oxfordshire, a rural county west of London known more for historic colleges and rolling hills than exotic wildlife.

What's happening?

According to The Oxford Mail, around 3 a.m. on May 22, the animal was spotted near the town of Henley on the A4130, a highway that cuts through the countryside. The footage was shared by Oxford local Roman Gerashchenko, who said his friend recorded the video while driving to the airport from nearby Abingdon.

"My friend saw the creature first at the entrance to Henley and was in shock," Gerashchenko said. "His second thought was that if it was a kangaroo, he would not swim in the Thames here because he might meet a crocodile."

While it's unclear whether the animal was a kangaroo, wallaby, or something else entirely, the footage shows the animal hopping alone along the roadside.

This isn't the first time Oxfordshire residents have spotted unusual wildlife in recent weeks. On April 29, a dog walker in Oxford's Port Meadow encountered a man in the main bathing area with what appeared to be a large python wrapped around his torso.

Why are these encounters concerning?

Though eye-catching, wildlife sightings like this raise serious concerns about the growing overlap between natural ecosystems and human environments. As urban areas expand and natural habitats shrink, animals are increasingly displaced, leading to more unexpected and sometimes dangerous interactions.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Human population growth, deforestation, and increasing global temperatures all contribute to biodiversity loss and habitat disruption. That's bad news not just for animals, but for people, too, since thriving ecosystems help regulate our climate, support clean water, and reduce the risk of wild animals wandering into unfamiliar territory.

What's being done about human-wildlife encounters?

Wildlife experts and local authorities stress the importance of early reporting to prevent harm and track animals safely. But long-term solutions go beyond the local. Restoring natural habitats, limiting sprawl, and supporting biodiversity-focused urban planning can help keep wild animals in the wild.

For individuals, there are also ways to help. Supporting sustainable land use policies, reducing meat consumption to ease land pressure, and advocating for urban development that leaves room for nature can all make a difference.

After all, keeping animals where they belong helps keep everyone — human and otherwise — safe.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x