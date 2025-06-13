Bewildered driver captures video of kangaroo hopping down busy roadway: 'My friend ... was in shock'

A driver in southern England was left stunned after catching footage of what appeared to be a kangaroo hopping alongside his car in the middle of the night. The sighting happened in Oxfordshire, a rural county west of London known more for historic colleges and rolling hills than exotic wildlife.

What's happening?

According to The Oxford Mail, around 3 a.m. on May 22, the animal was spotted near the town of Henley on the A4130, a highway that cuts through the countryside. The footage was shared by Oxford local Roman Gerashchenko, who said his friend recorded the video while driving to the airport from nearby Abingdon.

This is the shocking moment that a 'kangaroo' was spotted hopping along a road in Henley, Oxfordshire, at around 3am this morning. Video sent in to @TheOxfordMail by Roman Gerashchenko. 😳 🦘 pic.twitter.com/zQnSrMJ79C — Edward Burnett (@edwardburnettt) May 22, 2025

"My friend saw the creature first at the entrance to Henley and was in shock," Gerashchenko said. "His second thought was that if it was a kangaroo, he would not swim in the Thames here because he might meet a crocodile."

While it's unclear whether the animal was a kangaroo, wallaby, or something else entirely, the footage shows the animal hopping alone along the roadside.

This isn't the first time Oxfordshire residents have spotted unusual wildlife in recent weeks. On April 29, a dog walker in Oxford's Port Meadow encountered a man in the main bathing area with what appeared to be a large python wrapped around his torso.

Why are these encounters concerning?

Though eye-catching, wildlife sightings like this raise serious concerns about the growing overlap between natural ecosystems and human environments. As urban areas expand and natural habitats shrink, animals are increasingly displaced, leading to more unexpected and sometimes dangerous interactions.

Human population growth, deforestation, and increasing global temperatures all contribute to biodiversity loss and habitat disruption. That's bad news not just for animals, but for people, too, since thriving ecosystems help regulate our climate, support clean water, and reduce the risk of wild animals wandering into unfamiliar territory.

What's being done about human-wildlife encounters?

Wildlife experts and local authorities stress the importance of early reporting to prevent harm and track animals safely. But long-term solutions go beyond the local. Restoring natural habitats, limiting sprawl, and supporting biodiversity-focused urban planning can help keep wild animals in the wild.

For individuals, there are also ways to help. Supporting sustainable land use policies, reducing meat consumption to ease land pressure, and advocating for urban development that leaves room for nature can all make a difference.

After all, keeping animals where they belong helps keep everyone — human and otherwise — safe.

