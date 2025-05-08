  • Tech Tech

Scientists unveil AI breakthrough that could expose hidden problems in urban planning: 'Cannot address disparities effectively'

The system is intended to help with long-term tracking.

by Zachary Ehrmann
The system is intended to help with long-term tracking.

Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering have developed an innovative artificial intelligence system that maps urban green spaces with unprecedented accuracy, according to a news release. The technology tracks trees and grass with 89.4% accuracy — dramatically better than traditional methods that miss up to 37% of urban vegetation. 

The system is intended to help with long-term tracking, especially in dense city areas where traditional satellite analysis falls short. Using a technique called green augmentation, researchers trained the AI to recognize subtle patterns that distinguish trees from grass even under varying lighting and seasonal conditions, improving detection accuracy by 13.4% compared to existing methods.

This tech emerged from work led by Rumi Chunara, an NYU associate professor with appointments in both the Tandon School of Engineering and School of Global Public Health. "Our system learns to recognize more subtle patterns that distinguish trees from grass, even in challenging urban environments," Chunara explains. "This type of data is necessary for urban planners to identify neighborhoods that lack vegetation so they can develop new green spaces that will deliver the most benefits possible."

Testing the system in Karachi, Pakistan, exposed dramatic environmental divides. The city averages just 4.2 square meters of green space per person — less than half the World Health Organization's recommended minimum. Additionally, while some areas enjoy over 80 square meters of green space per person, five neighborhoods have less than 0.1 square meters per capita. 

The research confirms what many urban dwellers already experience: Neighborhoods with tree-lined streets are able to stay cooler, while others in concrete jungles suffer excessive heat. Urban trees reduce temperatures in hot cities, filter air pollution that causes respiratory problems, and provide essential spaces for exercise and better mental health. 

While this AI system helps create healthier cities, it's worth noting that artificial intelligence generally consumes significant energy through massive data centers and growing computing infrastructure, contributing to increased carbon pollution that harms the planet. The environmental benefits of better urban planning must be balanced against the energy footprint of the technologies used to enable these improvements.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"Our system learns to recognize more subtle patterns that distinguish trees from grass, even in challenging urban environments," Chunara said. "This type of data is necessary for urban planners to identify neighborhoods that lack vegetation so they can develop new green spaces that will deliver the most benefits possible. Without accurate mapping, cities cannot address disparities effectively."

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x