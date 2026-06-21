South Shore kangaroo is tranquilized after days loose, then sent from illegal barn to zoo

"It is currently being monitored by professionals to assess its health."

Days after the animal first got loose on Montréal's South Shore, authorities captured a kangaroo, ending an unusual saga and renewing focus on the circumstances that led to it.

CTV News reported that the escape began Friday at a barn enclosure. By early Tuesday evening, officials had tranquilized the animal and moved it to the Granby Zoo following what they described as "a delicate operation."

What happened?

The kangaroo was found in a field in Boucherville, where Québec environment ministry staff carried out the capture with a team that included veterinarians, animal health technicians, and wildlife protection officers, according to CTV News.

"Following a delicate operation, it has been confirmed that the animal has been captured," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement. "It is currently being monitored by professionals to assess its health."

The ministry also cleared up earlier uncertainty by confirming that the animal was a kangaroo, not a wallaby, per the outlet.

Later, the ministry said that Joey had arrived at the zoo in good health.

Why does it matter?

CTV News noted that before the escape, the ministry said the kangaroo had been "being kept illegally in facilities that did not comply with Québec regulations."

The consequences of such circumstances can be serious. Animals can experience extreme stress, nearby communities can face safety concerns, and trained public workers may be needed to carry out complex and costly responses.

This fits a pattern in many wildlife stories. Animals often end up in dangerous situations because of human decisions, not because they are behaving unpredictably on their own.

What are people saying?

Commenters on Facebook were happy about Joey's survival and move to a safer place. However, they were alarmed by how long it took to capture the vulnerable animal.

"Following this saga, I think laws should be revised to speed up the process of taking care of animals in a similar case," one said in French. "... The action time was far too long for his capture, fortunately he didn't have the idea of crossing 20!!!"

"The way animals are treated is a good reflection of society," another user wrote. "Many laws but not enough framework. At least he's safe and sound, and I wish him to thrive in his new home with peers and an appropriate environment!"

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