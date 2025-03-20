Man builds breathtaking sanctuary in honor of his late mother: 'She always inspired us'

A man has developed a biodiverse sanctuary in honor of his mother, and students in the region are benefitting from the grounds' living knowledge.

As detailed by The Times of India, Jayanta Kumar Das began transforming his family land into Kanaklata Das Biodiversity Park over 15 years ago. The journey began when his father, freedom fighter Pani Ram Das, noted how urban development was destroying native habitats.

"My late father … told me before the year 2009 that people are constructing buildings everywhere, there will be no place for wildlife. … He said, 'Let's make our 60 acres of land a small forest.' In 2009 it started and named the park in memory of my mother, as she always inspired us to the nature and wildlife conservation," Das shared.

This destruction isn't just limited to one region. Around the globe, human activities are causing a sixth mass extinction, threatening food security and introducing challenges associated with disease spread as ecosystems degrade.

Fortunately, restoration initiatives, established conservation programs, and community-led efforts are helping to reverse this damage. In Kalaigaon, Das' privately owned nature reserve provides shelter and food to numerous creatures, including mongooses, snakes, foxes, and thousands of lesser whistling ducks.

However, running Kanaklata Das Biodiversity Park hasn't come without challenges. For one, the park, which has attracted Indian pythons, Asian water monitors, and Asian palm civets, has been the site of illegal animal poaching. Wetland birds also leave the park after monsoon season.

To protect these creatures, Das installed partial wall fencing with the assistance of the Bodoland Territorial Council, and local residents are beginning to turn to Das for help with wildlife-related troubles. He also hopes to dig 3-4 feet deeper into the earth to maintain wetland conditions.

Last year, Das received prestigious Parivesh Mitra honors for his conservation work, and he intends to keep fighting to protect his family's land from urbanization, including through supporting environmental awareness. Students from nearby colleges in the Udalguri District of Assam visit the property for biodiversity studies.

"There are a lot of conservation organizations in Assam, but they are doing a lot of documentation and theoretical work. … Practically, it has not gone so far," Das told the Times. "For the people to get more aware about nature conservation, I think the academic syllabus should include subjects particularly on biodiversity or nature conservation."

