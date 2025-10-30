Scientists capture footage of rare mammal in unexpected location: 'The presence ... is an interesting development'

Officials at a tiger reserve in India were astonished by the sighting of a rare scavenger on a trail camera well outside its known range.

The New Indian Express reported that a striped hyena was caught on a camera in the Kali Tiger Reserve in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka. The animals are generally found further north.

Photo Credit: iStock

So far, there appears to be just one hyena present, and staff are keeping a close eye on the situation. "The presence of hyena inside Kali reserve is an interesting development," a wildlife expert told the Express.

The striped hyena is the smallest of the hyena subspecies and the only one found outside Africa. Unlike its larger spotted cousin, striped hyenas tend to be solitary or live in small groups, and they're much quieter and more elusive.

They are primarily nocturnal scavengers and occasional hunters whose powerful jaws have little trouble crunching through bones. As their huge ears suggest, they have an excellent sense of hearing and can detect sounds human ears are oblivious to. Combined with an equally powerful nose and sharp eyes, the striped hyena can survive in nutrient-sparse environments.

Unfortunately, they are quite misunderstood and subject to harmful misinformation about the threat they pose to livestock and even graves. As One Earth has noted, the animals have been persecuted as a result.

It's regrettable that this species and other scavengers have a bit of villainous reputation when they perform such an essential role in the ecosystem as nature's "clean-up crews." By consuming carrion, they prevent the spread of disease and cycle important nutrients.

The rare sighting serves as a strong example of the value of trail cameras to conservation efforts. These tools have captured images of some of the most elusive animals on the planet and documented unique behavior. Footage taken from camera traps provides valuable information about wildlife and helps advocates craft effective strategies and local legislation to protect biodiversity.

