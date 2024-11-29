Hikers contact park officials after making disgusting discovery on popular trail: 'It's frustrating but not surprising'

"Appreciate the beauty and the places that we have here and just take care of them so we can all keep enjoying them."

Hiking is a pastime that is good for both mind and body. Being outdoors regularly greatly reduces the risk of chronic conditions, including heart disease, as this study from the National Library of Medicine details.

As hikers enjoy the natural beauty of the trails they run, they should also maintain those spaces. Unfortunately, some enthusiasts may disregard trail etiquette.

According to a release on Island News, hikers on the Hawaiian island of Maui have contacted park officials after making a disgusting discovery on a popular trail.

Hikers have shared that others have been taking care of their restroom needs along the Kahakapao Loop Trail in the rural community of Makawao following the state's removal of designated bathrooms from the area.

Authorities from the Department of Land and Natural Resources noted that the move came as a result of the designated bathrooms repeatedly getting vandalized and damaged by visitors.

"It's frustrating but not surprising, it's really not surprising. I mean, most of our parks are falling into entropy and it's consistent with what we'd expect these days. … It's not a very hard bar to have porta potties here or trash cans here," hiker Derek Rose told Island News.

The consensus from hiking enthusiasts who come to the Kahakapao Loop Trail to enjoy its natural landscape has been to remember common courtesy when on the trail, suggesting that those who relieve themselves also clean up after themselves.

In addition to fellow hikers, proper maintenance of animal waste was also encouraged, as several piles of pet waste were seen at the beginning of the trail.

There is more than one kind of vandalism, as this kind of thoughtless behavior not only disrupts the enjoyment of these spaces but also wildlife and park rangers responsible for maintaining the ecosystem. Our actions in natural spaces should foster a greater understanding and respect for the environment and not abuse it, whether it be on the trail or elsewhere.

"Appreciate the beauty and the places that we have here and just take care of them so we can all keep enjoying them," hiker Bella Goldberg told Island News.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources has announced efforts to maintain the trail site free of litter and waste while negotiations for restroom construction have continued.

