Scientists make jaw-dropping find nearly two miles below Arctic Ocean surface: 'A discovery of scientific interest'

Researchers working in the Arctic have uncovered an environmental anomaly deep below the ocean's surface at the Knipovich Ridge. They discovered hydrothermal vents almost two miles below the surface of the Arctic Ocean.

"The Jøtul Field is a discovery of scientific interest not only because of its location in the ocean but also due to its climate significance, which was revealed by our detection of very high concentrations of methane in the fluid samples, among other things," MARUM professor Gerhard Bohrmann, the expedition's chief scientist, was quoted in Indian Defence Review.

As of 2024, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that nearly three-quarters of the ocean floor remains unmapped. However, technological advances and the advent of unmanned underwater vehicles are beginning to unravel the ocean's mysteries. The presence of hydrothermal vents along the Knipovich Ridge, located between Svalbard and Greenland, is one such mystery. The discovery was made possible by remotely controlled submersibles.

Simply put, a hydrothermal vent is an opening on the ocean floor that releases extremely hot water from the Earth's crust. They were only discovered in 1977 by scientists working near the Galapagos Islands. One of the most startling aspects of the discovery was the unique organisms dependent on the reaction of underwater volcanoes and seawater. Because of the extreme pressure of the ocean floor, the water doesn't boil.

The hydrothermal vents at Knipovich were first discovered by an expedition in 2022. It was named after Jøtul, the giants of Norse mythology. The vents at Jøtul Field release unusually high concentrations of methane, which, as Bohrmann explained, is an unusual phenomenon in hydrothermal vents. At extreme depths, where sunlight no longer penetrates, it is theorized that the organisms generate energy not through photosynthesis but chemosynthesis.

For now, there are more questions than answers as the research is still in its infancy, and it's just one of many projects taking place in the area. With a greater understanding of the ocean's delicate ecosystem, it's possible to develop more effective strategies to protect it and engage in meaningful discussions about supporting climate policy.

