Huge invasive spiders are 'rapidly spreading' in the US, experts warn

These spiders can be up to 1.25 inches long, and the females have an intimidating appearance with bright yellow bodies and blue markings.

Spring is bringing back an unwelcome sight across parts of the Southeastern United States: the Joro spider.

The arachnid is a large invasive species that experts say has steadily expanded its range since it was first spotted in Georgia a dozen years ago. Now, it's also present in the Carolinas and Tennessee and is "rapidly spreading" into more states, primarily moving northward, USA Today reported.

The brightly colored spider, originally found in East Asia, is not considered dangerous to humans. But its spread is still raising concerns — both for native ecosystems and for communities now having to adjust to life around it.

These spiders can be huge, up to 1.25 inches long, and the females have an intimidating appearance with bright yellow bodies and blue markings. Officials urged residents to report sightings to the nature identification app iNaturalist and said sightings have been reported in at least nine parks, per USA Today.

Normally, Joro spider eggs hatch in April or May, after which the spiders grow over the course of the summer before becoming most noticeable from August into October.

The biggest concern is not that Joro spiders will harm people; it is that they may outcompete native species. Employees at Great Smoky Mountains National Park wrote in August that "populations of native orb weavers have been shown to quickly decline due to competition" as Joros move into new territory.

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That matters because native spiders play an important role in maintaining ecological balance. When an invasive critter establishes itself it can disrupt food webs and pressure species that local habitats have evolved to support. Over time, that kind of disruption can make it harder to protect biodiversity and restore healthy ecosystems.

For many residents, though, the impact feels more immediate. Joro spiders build large webs, often low to the ground between shrubs and branches. That can make yards, porches, trails, and parks feel harder to navigate — especially for people who have a fear of spiders. Even so, experts say they are not considered a major threat to humans.

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