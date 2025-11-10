Expert issues warning as severe spider infestation plagues US region: 'They're invading us'

"I just want them gone."

Experts are warning the public about a particularly severe Joro spider infestation in Upstate South Carolina.

While not harmful to humans and pets, they can pose a threat to pollinators and native spider species.

What's happening?

According to WYFF News 4, the Joro spider is an invasive species native to East Asia that was first introduced to the Southeastern United States about 15 years ago.

Unfortunately, it's now wreaking havoc in the northwest corner of the state, with populations exploding since they were first documented in South Carolina in 2018.

The news outlet explained that female Joro spiders have "unique yellow markings" on their legs and pink patterns on their bellies. The male spiders are small and brown, and usually several can be seen in a female's web. Joro spider webs are golden-colored, which sets them apart from native species in the area.

In some locations, the infestation has become so severe that residents must be prepared the moment they step out their doors.

"Coming out the house and kicking," Greenville resident Nekitah Hunt, told WYFF. "Once I came in, and it was like, right there in my face, and I didn't realize it. I don't know where they're coming from and why they're invading us like this, but I just want them gone."

Why is the invasive species concerning?

Joro spiders are beneficial because they consume mosquitoes and cockroaches, but they also decimate populations of pollinators and native spiders, which creates ecosystem imbalances.

Experts have found that, over the last several years, native spider numbers have been in serious decline, according to WYFF.

"We're seeing loss of the native orb weavers, the big ones that make those big webs, your garden spiders," Dr. David Coyle from Clemson University told the publication.

"It's not a direct agriculture pest. It's not a direct forestry pest; it's not a water pest. But what we do know is based on several years of surveys now you have native spider populations ... and the populations of native orb weavers just falling off."

Since native spiders help control pest populations, serve as food for other animals, prevent the spread of diseases, and contribute to nutrient cycling, their presence is important in any ecosystem.

With their populations declining in South Carolina, biodiversity will suffer, and the webs may become a nuisance if they are built in backyards or populated areas.

In general, invasive species are harmful to the environment because they outcompete native species for resources such as food, water, and sunlight, and some may even damage crops and spread diseases. Getting them under control sooner rather than later benefits human health, ecosystems, and economies; however, the measures required depend on the species.

What's being done about the Joro spiders?

Dr. Coyle said that since Joro spiders are harmless to humans, they can be physically removed, or homeowners can simply leave them alone.

He also suggested using spider-control products or pesticides, though these chemicals can harm your garden and pets.

It's always best to try natural products first, such as vinegar, citrus fruits, or lavender or mint plants, as recommended by Northwest Exterminating.

