Firefighters race to contain catastrophic blaze tearing through local communities: 'We still have a lot of work to do'

This is now the biggest wildfire in the state this year and one of the worst in nearly 20 years.

A massive wildfire has torn through parts of Southern New Jersey, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes and covering nearby towns in smoke, and it's a part of the increasingly prevalent extreme weather problem.

The Jones Road Wildfire started Monday in the Pine Barrens region of Ocean County, according to CBS News. Since then, it's burned more than 12,500 acres across Barnegat, Lacey, and Ocean Townships, and as of the morning of Thursday, April 24, it was still not under control. Officials say it's about 50% contained, and over 100 firefighters are working nonstop to try to stop it from spreading even more.

What's happening?

The wildfire broke out in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area and spread quickly because of dry brush, wind, and warm weather. New Jersey's governor declared a state of emergency since fire crews are still struggling to contain it.

One commercial building and several vehicles have already been destroyed. At one point, nearly 25,000 people lost power. Around 5,000 residents were told to evacuate, though they've since been allowed to return home.

"We still have a lot of work to do to achieve complete containment of the wildfire," said State Fire Service Chief Greg McLaughlin during an update.

This is now the biggest wildfire in the state this year and one of the worst in nearly 20 years. According to reports, the flames came dangerously close to the closed Oyster Creek nuclear power plant.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but it started during a stretch of unusually dry, warm weather for April.

Why are we seeing more fires like this?

Fires like this used to be rare in New Jersey. Scientists say the increase in wildfires and the difficulty in containing them are due to the changing climate, which makes the weather hotter, drier, and more extreme. This makes it easier for fires to start and spread.

New Jersey's Pine Barrens is especially risky. The forest there is dense and full of flammable plants. With longer dry periods and less spring rain, fires can grow fast. These fires threaten homes, make the air unhealthy to breathe, and destroy wildlife habitats. And as the planet keeps warming, experts say we'll likely see more big fires like this.

How can we reduce the risk?

Firefighters are using bulldozers and backfires to try to stop the flames from moving closer to homes. Crews are also working to protect the forest itself from more damage.

The U.S. Forest Service spent $16 million on wildfire prevention, including early detection systems and clearing out invasive plants that make fires worse.

On an individual level, you can do the following: Avoid burning yard waste, follow local fire bans, and keep your home's surroundings clear of flammable debris. Just as importantly, switching to clean energy and limiting pollution are keys to averting the extreme weather conditions that exacerbate wildfires. If you're looking to add solar panels, EnergySage is a great place to start.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.