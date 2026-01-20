Tourist experiences immediate consequences after being filmed taunting wildlife: 'Satisfying to watch'

One tourist became an unfortunate example of why you shouldn't mess around with wild animals.

An Instagram Reel posted to Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) shows a woman walking up to an elephant.

The animal was tied to a tree, although it's unlikely that the park the tourist patronized would have allowed her to get this close. Still, she approached the creature and tried to touch its trunk. While the elephant was eating some leaves, the woman stood very close, prompting it to push her over.

While the tourist did not speak English, Tourons of National Parks shared a translation of the caption she wrote about the experience.

"I was very lucky that the elephant was tied up, that I approached exactly the elephant that had no tusk. My advice: it's better not to joke with wildlife," she said.

Luckily, the consequences weren't worse for this visitor, although she walked away holding her tailbone in pain. A similar instance involving a driver and an elk, which featured the man taunting the creature, resulted in a busted windshield. These types of videos emphasize how important it is to keep your distance from wild animals.

While it's important for wildlife and humans to coexist, disengaging from these creatures ensures that you both stay safe. When people get too close, animals can get aggressive or even attack. Not only do people get hurt, but the wildlife often gets euthanized following a conflict. Videos like this are a crucial reminder to leave critters alone, especially as their habitats shrink and they increasingly move into our communities.

Wildlife is encroaching on our neighborhoods because we have endangered theirs. This has led to more conflicts between animals and humans because we are increasingly coming into contact with each other. Oftentimes, these creatures act aggressively because they are scared or hungry in an unfamiliar place.

Commenters under Tourons of National Parks' post expressed relief and frustration toward the tourist's actions.

"Satisfying to watch," one person said.

"It's a wild animal. It's not a stuffed animal. It's not Dumbo. It's a wild animal," another said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.