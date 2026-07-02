Jet skiers thought a 220-pound sea turtle was dead off Australian island — then it opened its eyes

"Her shell started having little bloody patches all over it."

A day on the water off Australia's Magnetic Island turned into an emergency rescue, Good Good Good reported. Jet skiers realized a massive green sea turtle they had feared was dead was still alive, after the animal, estimated to weigh more than 220 pounds, opened its eyes.

What happened?

Near West Point off Magnetic Island, Andrew Eslick was leading a Magnetic Island Jetskis tour when he noticed the turtle floating at the surface. From a distance, he assumed it was sunning itself, but as the group moved in, he became increasingly concerned, as Good Good Good reported.

He later told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, "We get closer to it, and I think, Oh no, this turtle's not moving. I think I'm about to show everyone a dead turtle." The turtle only opened its eyes after Eslick touched it on the head.

Eslick also described the state of its shell: "Her shell started having little bloody patches all over it where her shell had become soft and started to peel off like wet paper."

Instead of continuing the tour, the group worked with a nearby lifeguard to secure the turtle to a board and bring her back to Horseshoe Bay, where MINT rehabilitation specialists were waiting.

Why does it matter?

From 1982 to 2024, green sea turtles were listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List. While they are now considered of "least concern," it's important to keep green sea turtles alive so they can keep that label.

This rescue demonstrates how important wildlife rehabilitation centers, trained veterinarians, and alert community members are to the survival of threatened species. Healthy sea turtle populations contribute to healthy marine ecosystems.

What are people saying?

Lily Donnelly, the rehabilitation clinic coordinator at MINT, told the ABC, "We're actually still trying to find out what the causative agent of her infection is, but she is healing well in care."

After the group stepped in to help, Eslick's young son named the turtle Princess Peach. Veterinarians estimate that she is between 50 and 80 years old.

There is now a GoFundMe to help fund rescue efforts for Princess Peach. "Being such a big turtle … her food costs will match, plus her ongoing medical costs," the fundraiser said. "Your donation will go directly to helping get Peach back in the ocean where she belongs."

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