Experts stunned after unexpected creatures surface at popular beach: 'Underscores the need for [protection]'

It was released back into the sea the same day.

Green sea turtles were listed as endangered until 2025, when their conservation status was upgraded to "least concern." And since then, according to the Hindustan Times, a rare male green sea turtle made its first recorded appearance along the Shrivardhan coast in Raigad district.

According to the report, a fully grown male turtle was discovered on Sunday near a newly constructed ferry jetty in Bagmandla village. Officials said the turtle measured over six feet in length and weighed around 200 kilograms. The turtle was first noticed by a ferry worker, who then alerted the South Konkan mangroves cell.

"The sighting highlights the ecological richness of the Konkan coastline and underscores the need for continued marine conservation and community participation," divisional forest officer Kanchan Pawar told the Hindustan Times.

Mohan Upadhye of the Mangrove Foundation said that female green sea turtles had been seen in the area before, but there was no previous record of a male. Officials said the turtle may have been carried closer to shore by low tide conditions, but it was released back into the sea the same day.

Since green sea turtles were listed as endangered until only recently, conservationists say the sooner sightings of these animals along the coast are reported, the better the chance of ensuring their safety. Because timely reporting helps protect vulnerable species, non-invasive tools for tracking and studying wildlife without causing harm contribute to that goal.

A common way for conservationists to document rare wildlife without harming it is to use trail cameras or other non-invasive monitoring tools. These tools can be used to capture footage of hard-to-find animals and help evaluate rehabilitation efforts. For example, trail cameras captured footage of elusive animals like the fisher and the Asian golden cat, indicating that conservation efforts are working as intended. In the same way that monitoring tools help scientists understand wildlife populations, protecting natural habitats is a major factor in keeping those species safe in the long term.

That includes protecting coastal ecosystems that benefit both people and wildlife. Getting involved in local efforts to restore natural habitats supports biodiversity and improves ecosystem health. Marine conservation especially helps preserve fisheries, tourism, and the livelihoods that depend on the coast.

