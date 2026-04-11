Officials close fishing hole after troubling discovery: 'It could wipe out these ... fisheries'

"It's something that we really have to take seriously."

A popular fishing hole is being filled in due to an exploding biological threat, according to Your Wyoming Link.

What's happening?

Jessica's Pond in central Wyoming was recently closed after officials detected invasive New Zealand mudsnails. After studying the problem and exploring solutions, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department decided to permanently close Jessica's Pond and fill it in to prevent further spread.

"It's something that we really have to take seriously," local shop owner Ryan Anderson said, per Your Wyoming Link. "As sad as it is to see it go, I agree (with the decision). You know, because an invasive species is terrible. It could wipe out these amazing fisheries in our state."

Why are invasive species important?

"We recognize the importance of this location as a community fishery and popular recreation spot," Game and Fish Chief of Fisheries Alan Osterland said in a press release. "However, the rate of spread from these invasive snails has led us to the decision to permanently close the location and reclaim the site to prevent further spread."

The mudsnail is a particular threat to the nearby Dan Speas Fish Hatchery, which rears roughly 840,000 fish at a time. The New Zealand mudsnail has also been spotted in other Wyoming waterways.

Invasive species are a major problem. When people bring a plant or animal from its original habitat into a new area, it is no longer exposed to the predators that kept its population in check. This presents species with an opportunity to spread unopposed in a new habitat and secure monopolies on vital resources.

Over time, this can push out native species, reduce biodiversity, and eliminate valuable ecosystem services. One study suggested that the effects of invasive species translate into hundreds of billions of dollars in economic costs worldwide each year.

What's being done about New Zealand mudsnails?

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department encouraged anglers to clean, drain, and dry all of their equipment after use to prevent the transportation of invasive species from one body of water to another. Officials are also actively inspecting watercraft entering the state to prevent the introduction of other invasive species.

Other jurisdictions, such as Lake Tahoe, have enacted precautions against the New Zealand mudsnail, though funding these measures has been challenging.

You can do your part by taking local action and advocating for increased resources for land management and invasive species removal.

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