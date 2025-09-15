Experts issue warning over concerning phenomenon at Jersey Shore — here's what you need to know

Without decisive action, the problem could get a whole lot worse.

The Jersey Shore welcomes millions of visitors each year, but it's also at the forefront of a worrying trend that is projected to worsen.

What's happening?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is warning that the Jersey Shore will experience significantly more coastal flooding days than usual in 2025, USA Today reported.

Annual high tide flooding occurs between October and February, and 2025 could reach as many as 17 days at Sandy Hook. Elsewhere, Newark Bay could see seven to 12 days, while the Hudson could also hit 17 days.

Without decisive action, the problem caused by rising sea levels could get a whole lot worse in the Garden State. In the worst-case scenario, NOAA projects up to 150 days of flooding at Sandy Hook by 2050.

Why are more coastal flooding days so concerning?

Rising sea levels are the product of planet-heating pollution produced by human activity. As the ocean's temperature increases, the loss of sea ice accelerates. Warmer waters also create the ideal conditions for more frequent and intense extreme weather events.

New Jersey is a low-lying and densely populated state, making it uniquely vulnerable to flooding and coastal erosion. As Inside Climate News reported, the state's sea level has risen 18 inches in the last century and is increasing twice as fast as the global average.

Complicating matters is the defunding of FEMA's hazard mitigation programs, including the cancellation of the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program.

According to the Urban Institute, $3.3 billion of funding is in jeopardy nationwide, with New Jersey set to lose out on $130 million.

What's being done to protect the Jersey Shore?

The projections underline the importance of raising awareness and treating the issues with due urgency.

New Jersey is contemplating local action to boost resilience against sea-level rise with a sweeping range of reforms known as Resilient Environments and Landscapes.

The proposed measures include introducing new regulations, updating stormwater infrastructure, and promoting clean energy. REAL is anticipated to come into effect in 2026.

