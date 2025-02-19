Camper shares outrage over growing problem at popular mountain: 'What's wrong with you people?'

"If you're able to bring it there, you're fully capable of bringing it back."

You're standing at the top of a peak, looking out at the beautiful mountain range in front of you. You step closer to take in the beauty of nature, but your foot brushes against empty plastic bottles and plastic bags full of garbage. You're no longer enjoying the view but instead annoyed at the carelessness of humans.

One frustrated camper found themselves in this very position. Ranting to the r/Oman subreddit, they shared, "We went camping on Jebel Hatt this weekend and the next day morning we were astonished by the amount of trash people left behind."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP noted that there were dumpsters within range of the exit that people had to drive past to leave. "What's wrong with you people?!?!?!?" they wrote.

Littering may be convenient for humans, but wildlife cannot distinguish the threat that is our trash.

Plastic bottles, plastic waste, and other debris often end up in the ocean, where wildlife may try to ingest it. The plastic waste may "block their airways or fill up their stomachs, causing them to choke or starve to death," the National Marine Sanctuaries reports. Marine life can also get entangled in the plastic waste, limiting its mobility or causing injuries that can lead to infections.

Litter may not get a second thought for many people, but wildlife pay the cost of our carelessness.

Being in nature should inspire a deeper connection with the world and a desire to protect it, not abuse it. Litter also takes away from the experience of being in nature for both ourselves and others.

The next time you're out in nature, remember to pack out what you packed in. Take your trash with you and properly dispose of it. Encourage others to do the same.

One Samaritan made a challenge of picking up litter around their neighborhood. Another hiker "de-trashed" their local park that was located right by a flowing stream.

You could find community cleanup events near you or organize your own event. Every effort counts.

Commenters on the OP's post shared similar feelings of annoyance.

"Clearly people have no self respect otherwise they would also have the dignity and knowledge to care for the environment. It's a reflection of the type of person they are in my opinion," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter said: "I've also noticed this, and it makes me so sad. If you're able to bring it there, you're fully capable of bringing it back."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



