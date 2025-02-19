  • Outdoors Outdoors

Camper shares outrage over growing problem at popular mountain: 'What's wrong with you people?'

"If you're able to bring it there, you're fully capable of bringing it back."

by Yei Ling Ma
"If you're able to bring it there, you're fully capable of bringing it back."

Photo Credit: Getty Images

You're standing at the top of a peak, looking out at the beautiful mountain range in front of you. You step closer to take in the beauty of nature, but your foot brushes against empty plastic bottles and plastic bags full of garbage. You're no longer enjoying the view but instead annoyed at the carelessness of humans.

One frustrated camper found themselves in this very position. Ranting to the r/Oman subreddit, they shared, "We went camping on Jebel Hatt this weekend and the next day morning we were astonished by the amount of trash people left behind."

"If you're able to bring it there, you're fully capable of bringing it back."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"If you're able to bring it there, you're fully capable of bringing it back."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP noted that there were dumpsters within range of the exit that people had to drive past to leave. "What's wrong with you people?!?!?!?" they wrote.

Littering may be convenient for humans, but wildlife cannot distinguish the threat that is our trash.

Plastic bottles, plastic waste, and other debris often end up in the ocean, where wildlife may try to ingest it. The plastic waste may "block their airways or fill up their stomachs, causing them to choke or starve to death," the National Marine Sanctuaries reports. Marine life can also get entangled in the plastic waste, limiting its mobility or causing injuries that can lead to infections.

Litter may not get a second thought for many people, but wildlife pay the cost of our carelessness.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Being in nature should inspire a deeper connection with the world and a desire to protect it, not abuse it. Litter also takes away from the experience of being in nature for both ourselves and others.

The next time you're out in nature, remember to pack out what you packed in. Take your trash with you and properly dispose of it. Encourage others to do the same.

One Samaritan made a challenge of picking up litter around their neighborhood. Another hiker "de-trashed" their local park that was located right by a flowing stream.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

You could find community cleanup events near you or organize your own event. Every effort counts.

Commenters on the OP's post shared similar feelings of annoyance.

"Clearly people have no self respect otherwise they would also have the dignity and knowledge to care for the environment. It's a reflection of the type of person they are in my opinion," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter said: "I've also noticed this, and it makes me so sad. If you're able to bring it there, you're fully capable of bringing it back."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x