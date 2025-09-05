Experts issue warning over fast-spreading plant wreaking havoc on US region: 'It just completely changes the whole system'

"How did it get here?"

A fast-spreading invasive plant known as Japanese stiltgrass has been discovered in Rock County, raising alarms among ecologists and conservationists across southern Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Experts warn that this non-native species poses a significant ecological threat, potentially fueling more severe wildfires, displacing native plants, and degrading local wildlife habitat. With just one other known infestation in the state, found in La Crosse County in 2020, officials are urging residents to help detect and report the weed before it becomes widespread.

Japanese stiltgrass was discovered in private woodland near Beloit. The grass is suspected to have arrived via contaminated equipment or materials.

Although it is not harmful to humans, stiltgrass is considered a major ecological threat. It can disrupt soil health, outcompete native plants, and increase the risk of wildfires.

"It just completely changes the whole system from a diverse, complex system to one that's just a monoculture," said Christopher Evans, a University of Illinois Extension forester who identified the plant.

The Wisconsin DNR and UW-Madison Extension are now surveying the area and asking residents in southern counties to help detect and report sightings. With its ability to spread quickly and self-fertilize, experts say early detection is key to preventing a long-term infestation.

Invasive species, like Japanese stiltgrass, threaten local ecosystems and can take over yards, costing homeowners time and money to remove. They crowd out native species, disrupt soil health, and reduce biodiversity.

Landscaping with native plants is a smarter, eco-friendly alternative. Natives need less water and upkeep, lower your water bill, and support pollinators vital to our food supply.

Low-maintenance options include clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. These choices protect the environment while creating a healthier, more sustainable yard.

Fighting invasive species starts at home, with plants that give more than they take.

Commenters have been debating how Japanese stiltgrass came to Wisconsin. One asked, "How did it get here?" and another replied, "Turns out it's been in the US for a while. It was initially used as packing material for porcelain in the early 20th century and spread from there."

