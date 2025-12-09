Officials take extreme measure to address increasing bear attacks: 'An urgent matter'

Since May, over 50 people in the area have been attacked by a bear.

Japan has deployed soldiers to the Akita prefecture to help address a startling rise in bear attacks in the mountainous region.

What's happening?

Since May, over 50 people in the area have been attacked and at least four have been killed by bears, according to the Guardian. The area has seen an overpopulation of Asiatic black bears, which are venturing into residential areas to scavenge for food ahead of hibernation season.

The Japanese Defense Ministry targeted the region because of daily sightings everywhere from supermarkets to schools. Akita's rapidly aging populace also makes residents particularly vulnerable, with one viral video showing an 82-year-old attacked from behind while taking her morning walk.

Why are bear attacks in Japan concerning?

Nationally, Japan has seen over 100 injuries and 12 deaths due to this phenomenon, which many experts attribute to climate change's effect on the bears' food supply. A shortage of tree nuts, specifically, seems to have prompted this record-breaking season of attacks, as the starving wildlife ventures beyond its normal habitat for something to eat.

Akita's circumstances have additionally created a perfect storm for the bear population to explode, as aging residents and a declining population mean fewer hunters to keep bears under control. The region's farmers have also been attacked while working the fields, with one orchard owner reporting that their harvest was stolen by wild animals.

What's being done about bear attacks in Akita prefecture?

By partnering with the Defense Ministry, the Akita prefecture will receive support from deployed troops to indirectly address the problem. Soldiers will transport hunters in the area, set traps with food, and help dispose of dead animals when applicable, but they will not use guns to cull the bears.

Fumitoshi Sato, the deputy chief cabinet secretary, stressed the importance of reining in this wild population for the safety of the community and the surrounding habitat.

"Every day, bears intrude into residential areas in the region, and their impact is expanding. Responses to the bear problem are an urgent matter," he said, per the Guardian.

