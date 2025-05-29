  • Outdoors Outdoors

College student stunned after finding unwanted guest roaming their apartment: 'That's definitely not good'

by Brent Wiggins
Photo Credit: iStock

An unexpected gobbling visitor at Ithaca College wandered into student apartments. The wild turkey named "Gurt" highlighted a growing concern about human-wildlife interactions. The encounter, although humorous, was a reminder to respect animals and their habitats.

What's happening?

The Ithacan reported a wild turkey at Ithaca College's Circle Apartments. It became a local celebrity after venturing close to and inside buildings. Junior Alexander Blakely captured photos, remarking on the bird's "chill" demeanor.

Gurt gained popularity in a video on the Barstool Ithaca (@barstoolithaca) Instagram page. The turkey was shown flying around inside an apartment bathroom.

The video, captioned "New roommate for Circles apartments," had thousands of views and likes. College officials were less amused.

"Yeah, that's definitely not good," Ernie McClatchie, associate vice president of facilities at IC, told the Ithacan. They suspected someone might have intentionally led the turkey inside.

Why is a wild turkey at a college concerning?

A turkey in a bathroom seems funny, but it points to a larger issue. Increasing human-wildlife encounters are the result of habitat loss and human encroachment. As cities grow and natural spaces shrink, animals have no choice but to enter developed areas.

They are often in search of food, shelter, or new territories. The Ithaca College turkey was reportedly looking for a nesting spot

These encounters can be stressful and dangerous for both animals and people. Wild animals, even if they appear calm, still have unpredictable behavior. Luring or bringing wild animals into human dwellings endangers the animal.

If they feel threatened or concerned, the response can lead to property damage or even injury. McClatchie noted that a panicked turkey could hit a sprinkler head and cause flooding.

Closer interactions increase the risk of disease transmission and disrupt natural animal behaviors. Protecting natural environments helps limit risky encounters and promotes healthier ecosystems for everyone.

What's being done about human-wildlife encounters?

Thankfully, Gurt the turkey was safely relocated by Residential Life, Public Safety, and a wildlife conservation group. The incident served as an important lesson for the college community.

"These are wild animals," McClatchie emphasized. "We should not encourage wild animals to be brought into residences … they are not meant for interactions."

The best approach when encountering wildlife in urban places is to give them space. However, it might be wise to contact local animal control or wildlife authorities to ensure animal and public safety.

Support local conservation efforts that preserve and create green spaces and wildlife corridors that provide animals safe passage while reducing dangerous situations.

Many organizations protect local ecosystems and educate the public about coexisting with wildlife. The initiatives control urban area expansion, allowing both humans and animals to thrive. 

