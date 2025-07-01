Expert warns of alarming new threat to homes perched atop coastal bluffs: 'Waves are going to be hitting further back and with more energy'

If you live near the coast, you can protect your home.

Erosion is worsening along the California coastline, significantly increasing the risk to coastal homes.

The Isla Vista bluffs are an excellent example of how the eroding shore is affecting local residents.

What's happening?

As the KEYT News Channel reported, rising sea levels and warming global temperatures are contributing to California's coastline erosion.

The Isla Vista, California, bluffs have typically eroded by about six inches annually in the past. However, current trends could increase the erosion level up to six feet in future years.

"Rising sea levels is going to mean that those waves are going to be hitting further back and with more energy over time as the levels of the ocean get higher," said Charles Lester, UC Santa Barbara's Coastal Policy Center director.

Why is worsening erosion important?

Along the California coast and many other places worldwide, shifting climate patterns are creating issues for homeowners. For example, balconies of homes along Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista have been collapsing into the ocean.

Coastal erosion directly affects homeowners and business owners because it renders land uninhabitable and poses a danger to people. Worsening erosion leads to damaged infrastructure, intense flooding, and declining property values.

Unstable coastal ecosystems are more vulnerable to destruction when extreme storms hit. Without stable land to rebuild on, communities struggle to maintain their established way of life.

With intense weather becoming increasingly common due to the planet's overheating, coastal areas face even greater risks in the years ahead.

What's being done to protect coastal homes?

In Santa Barbara County, California, an erosion monitoring program is in place to prompt action when buildings become too close to the edge of the cliffs. Meanwhile, UC Santa Barbara is developing a long-term plan to protect the campus' coastline amid rising sea levels.

Other potential solutions for coastal areas include dune restoration projects, planting native vegetation near the shore, and building seawalls.

If you live near the coast, you can protect your home from rising sea levels and subsiding land by floodproofing or elevating it. You take resilience into your own hands by disaster-proofing your home and becoming more self-sufficient with your power usage by installing solar panels.

When paired with backup battery storage, solar panels help you withstand extreme weather without relying on the grid. To get started, consider using EnergySage's free tool to compare solar installer quotes and receive up to $10,000 off your upfront investment.

If you're concerned about coastal erosion where you live, read more about critical climate issues like sea level rise and discuss what you learn with others. Heightened awareness about the risks of increasing erosion can help people plan for natural disasters and preserve their lives and investments.

