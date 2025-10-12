Popular YouTube streamer stunned as superfan endangers self in viral stunt: 'What are you doing, bro?'

"People have nothing to do with their lives."

While visiting Yellowstone National Park, one of the world's most popular streamers, IShowSpeed, encountered a superfan acting wildly irresponsibly for the sake of clout.

The Speed Does America tour was a 35-day, 24/7 livestream as IShowSpeed visited 25 states. One fan, dubbed White Speed or Gooonki, followed the host for 11 straight days in an attempt to make appearances on the livestream.

🚨| WATCH: Speed just spotted his biggest stream sniper at Wyoming National Park 🤣🤣



September 21, 2025

At one point, Gooonki stepped well off the designated path at Yellowstone National Park to pose next to a cliff. IShowSpeed was even incredulous at the behavior.

"What are you doing, bro?" IShowSpeed said.

"You can't do that, man," one of his staff members said. Gooonki then came back onto the path and laughed.

"I'll let y'all go," Gooonki said before leaving.

Gooonki's behavior at the park was problematic for a few reasons. For one, the safety implications of goofing around near the edge of a cliff are pretty clear. Secondly, visitors going off paths can wear down local vegetation, which wildlife depends on for food and shelter. Straying further into wild areas can also deter animals from going there, which deprives them of feeding and mating opportunities.

While IShowSpeed and his team were good to call out Gooonki's behavior, they weren't immune to intrusive thoughts themselves.

IShowSpeed was going through the park with a guide that had told him that touching the geothermal pools wasn't allowed. They're delicate ecosystems that support microbial life, and pollution from humans can upset that balance.

"It's something in my brain that just wants me to touch the water," IShowSpeed said at one point earlier in his stream. "Hey Rudy, if I do it, you'll do it, same time," he said to his security personnel.

The whole time, IShowSpeed's livestream audience was encouraging him to do it and to even jump in. Later, the guide warned that a bison recently died from falling into the pool. Regardless, the two still saw people dipping their fingers in the pools and human footprints going off the path. Sadly, this is fairly common.

Commenters on X were quick to criticize Gooonki's stunt.

"People have nothing to do with their lives," one community member wrote.

"That guy should not be standing that close to a hot spring. If he was caught, it would surprise me if he was arrested & trespassed from [Yellowstone]," another commented.

