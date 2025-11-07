Surprising donation set to transform popular recreation area: 'We're really grateful'

Locals outside of Fairbanks, Alaska, are in for an all-natural treat as a major land grant will double the size of the Isberg Recreation Area.

According to KUAC, the Interior Alaska Land Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting, managing, or acquiring land for community benefit, proposed a land donation that was accepted by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly and authorized by the borough mayor.

The land donations will now link the existing Isberg Recreation Area and its trail system west of Fairbanks.

The two donated parcels consist of 219 acres in Contentment Estates and 90 acres in a Graceland subdivision. The land is mostly wetlands and difficult to develop, but it already has trails in use during winter.

Under the agreement, the Borough Assembly will take ownership of the land, but the area will be co-managed with the Land Trust. This expansion will add 309 acres to the recreation area, and the Trust has requested that the area be retained as a public park.

The borough will rezone the two parcels for outdoor recreation through a separate ordinance; they were previously zoned for low-density residential development.

"It protects the existing trails and allows for further development of those trails," said Daniel Welch, the natural resources development manager for the borough.

Donations like these can be incredibly beneficial for locals and the state's natural resources, keeping land out of private hands.

They also help conserve local biodiversity and stop the destruction of natural habitats and green spaces, which is particularly important as warming temperatures make it harder for many animals to survive.

These spaces and trails are essential for slowing global overheating and also provide health benefits to locals.

"The parcels include many trails that are beloved and used by those who also use the Isberg Recreation Area," said Owen Guthrie, the land trust's board president. "And managing it all as part of a unified, larger recreation area makes a lot of sense."

The trails are mostly maintained by volunteers, meaning the expansion will not result in additional costs to taxpayers.

As Tom Hewitt, special assistant to the borough mayor, said, "Residents and volunteers in the area … do the hard work of maintaining those trails, and we're really grateful to them for that because it really allows us to have a community asset without a lot of expense on the part of everybody around the Borough."

