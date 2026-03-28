Experts stunned after capturing first-of-its-kind images of elusive bird: 'A rare sight'

Birdwatchers and nature lovers in Kerala, India, have been treated to a truly special sight this winter. In the Katampally area in Kannur, observers spotted an isabelline shrike — a migratory bird more commonly associated with the steppes of Central Asia — making an unexpected appearance on India's southwest coast, The Hindu reported.

It was the first sighting recorded in Malabar and only the second in Kerala.

The isabelline shrike, also known as the Daurian shrike, is characterized by its sandy-colored plumage and striking red tail. However, it is sometimes confused with other species.

I love it when a single bird makes headlines.

From Mongolia to Malabar: rare Isabelline shrike sighted in Kannurhttps://t.co/plZvl05iZt — Neha Sinha (@nehaa_sinha) February 3, 2026

"We took multiple photographs of the bird and shared them with experts across the country. While many initially identified it as a Brown shrike, our doubts persisted," wildlife expert Dr. Jayan Thomas said, per The Hindu.

"We then consulted Graham Walbridge, a British birder and field ornithologist renowned for his expertise in migrant birds and rarities, who confirmed that it was indeed an Isabelline shrike, a rare sight in South India."

Although it winters in parts of South Asia and Africa, sightings this far south and west are rare, making this Kerala appearance an exciting event for both amateur birders and seasoned ornithologists alike.

The bird was observed foraging for a caterpillar in the Katampally wetlands, a prime environment for migratory birds.

For many birdwatchers in Kannur, this sighting was more than just another data point. It was a reminder of the incredible journeys undertaken by migratory species like shrikes each year. The isabelline shrike breeds thousands of miles away in parts of central and eastern Asia before embarking on long seasonal migrations that can take individuals far from their typical routes.

Local birding groups quickly shared photos and reports of the sighting, sparking excitement across social media and encouraging more enthusiasts to head into the fields to capture it.

These sightings are not only thrilling to witness but also valuable for tracking bird migration patterns and understanding how changing climates and habitats may be affecting long-distance travelers like the shrike.

While binoculars are most commonly used for birdwatching, trail cameras can also be valuable tools for tracking a species' population and driving conservation efforts. Trail cameras have captured unprecedented footage of a Bornean clouded leopard mother with two cubs in Indonesia and rare photos of a Rusty-spotted Cat in India.

While it's too early to know how long the bird will remain in Kannur, the sighting has already become a highlight of the season for Kerala's birding community. It's a beautiful reminder that the natural world still holds surprises, and even familiar landscapes like the Malabar coast can host visitors from far-flung corners of the globe.

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