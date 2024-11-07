Photographer captures dangerous scene as fisherman nears wild bear: 'One wrong step and the water would be over his head'

The angler in the video is considerably closer than the recommended 100-yard distance from the bear, still trying to get the best catch.

When practiced responsibly and respecting nature, fishing can be a sustainable hobby for all ages of outdoor enthusiasts.

However, sustainable fishing largely depends on where you cast your reel and how closely you follow fishing restrictions to protect wildlife and natural ecosystems.

In a shocking Instagram post, wildlife photographer Laura Lyn Gregory (@lauralynphotography) shared a terrifying video of a man and a bear sharing the same fishing spot.

In an Alaskan waterway, a man casually fishes in the water next to a bear walking around on two legs at a dangerously close distance.

"This person was in a precarious location based on water levels for sure," Laura wrote in the post's caption. "One wrong step, and the water would be over his head."

At least 100 yards away is considered to be the safe distance to be from a bear. Yet the angler in the video is considerably closer to that, still trying to get the best catch for a while before finally walking away.

Tourists frequently get too close to bears in national parks. However, this is also a problem in remote wild areas, where no one else is around to call for help if a bear becomes provoked to the point of attack.

When we fish in the wild, we must respect wildlife habitats and give way to animals who belong in their natural environments — for our safety and theirs.

You can also practice sustainable fishing by avoiding no-fishing zones and harmful fishing tactics like bottom trawling.

The original poster's mission is to support all things wild and keep them that way. So, her followers were appalled at how close the fisherman got to the bear in this video.

"Lmfao..the guy slowly walking away," one Instagram user wrote in the comments.

Another Instagrammer commented, which was translated from Spanish: "We know well who the invaders are."

