Experts sound alarm after discovering 'ticking time bomb' along national coast: 'An elevated risk of catastrophic … damage'

Oil spills have released millions of gallons of crude oil into U.S. waters, and over the last 30 years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recovered $9 billion from those responsible to clean up the oceans and Great Lakes. The 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster released about 37,000 tons of crude oil, and there are warnings that another spill could be even larger, as reported by the Guardian.

What's happening?

Maritime intelligence analysts told the Guardian that Iran's aging "shadow fleet" of oil tankers poses what they described as a "ticking time bomb" for sea life and coastal communities. Pole Star Global assessed 29 Iranian vessels that switched off their identification systems in order to operate without proper tracking after the United States seized a Venezuelan tanker.

Because they operate under the radar, the analysts said that half of the vessels were older than the 20-year safe service lifespan and were poorly maintained and not in accordance with international safety standards.

"The combination of advanced vessel age, lack of western insurance, and reduced maintenance standards under sanctions creates an elevated risk of catastrophic environmental damage," the Pole Star Global analysis said, according to the Guardian.

Why is even one oil spill concerning?

A single spill from a larger tanker could contaminate 500-1,000 miles of coastline and cause mass marine death, per the Guardian. Oil spills can harm wildlife through direct contact, ingestion, and the destruction of the habitat. Cleanup costs from uninsured vessels could range from $860 million to $1.6 billion and would fall on the affected country, according to a Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air estimate.

Communities have already faced difficult and long recoveries from corporate negligence. For example, residents along the Gulf Coast filed a lawsuit against Hilcorp after repeated violations of spills that disrupted thousands of shrimpers and seafood businesses.

What's being done about oil tank regulations?

The International Maritime Organization is reviewing maritime rules to address illegal shipping practices, such as shadow fleets, per the Guardian. Additionally, the NOAA has said that ensuring all wildlife recovery and the rehabilitation of "wide areas" after spills can be difficult and unrealistic; therefore, it's important to focus on prevention overall.

Until then, scientists have explored natural and engineered cleanup tools, including research on a deep-sea sponge known as the Venus flower basket that may help absorb oil. Plus, scientists have discovered how cork-based materials can be designed to soak up marine oil.

Consumers can also push back against risky fossil fuel expansion by moving money toward cleaner investments and choosing financial institutions that avoid funding fossil fuel projects.

