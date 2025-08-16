Anonymous donor gives over $20 million to wilderness: 'We are delighted'

"The site includes some of Scotland's most iconic species and habitats."

A conservation organization just secured 18,800 acres of Scottish Highlands wilderness thanks to a £17.5 million (over $23 million) gift from an unnamed donor, reported Civil Society.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust now controls Inverbroom Estate after getting the largest financial contribution since the group began 60 years ago. The donor worked through UBS UK's advisory fund, which helps wealthy people give to important causes while staying anonymous and claiming tax benefits.

"We are confident in the thoroughness of our due diligence process and have declined donations in the past where there have been concerns about risks such as greenwash," said a spokesperson from the trust.

The trust took control of most of the land in early March, and the rest was to come under its management on April 8, per Civil Society.

This acquisition stopped the land from being sold to buyers from other countries who reportedly wanted it. Now, the area will protect Scotland's animals and plants while providing locals with work and volunteer opportunities.

The conservation group promised that it won't make money from carbon credit sales and that it will work with local farmers on methods that help wildlife but keep farms running successfully.

The group's vision includes restoring forests and repairing damaged peatlands: natural areas that trap carbon from the air and provide habitats for Scottish animals.

This development demonstrates how private wealth can protect natural spaces when government funding falls short. The donation keeps this massive stretch of Scottish landscape in local hands rather than foreign ownership.

"Not only is the purchase of Inverbroom an important milestone for the trust, but also for Scotland's efforts to tackle the nature and climate crises," said Jo Pike, the trust's chief executive, in the news report.

"The site includes some of Scotland's most iconic species and habitats, so we are delighted to have been able to secure it for the benefit of Scotland's wildlife and people, especially as there was also interest from overseas buyers," Pike added.

