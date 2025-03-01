New report sheds light on staggering infestation taking over state: 'It is critical for us to understand ... how they spread'

Residents should become educated … and keep their eyes peeled, so it can be kept from spreading.

Invasive species could cost one state hundreds of millions of dollars if they are not contained.

What's happening?

A report by the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council revealed the current and future agricultural and economic losses caused and threatened by 10 weeds, as Buckrail reported.

The authors noted that they offered "a very conservative estimate" but resisted putting an aggregate price on the infestations since some species overlap and their analysis broke down the issue by area. The most destructive weed, cheatgrass, could impact suitable habitat in three counties — Big Horn, Sweetwater, and Fremont — by at least $9.3 million each.

Wyoming's weed problem also features hoary cress, leafy spurge, medusahead, Palmer amaranth, perennial pepperweed, Russian knapweed, Russian olive, ventenata, and yellow starthistle, though there are 21 other invasive species being watched.

Why is this important?

Invasive species cost the United States $20 billion every year in management and lost resources.

"It's easy to write off invasive weeds as just another minor nuisance, but as this report shows, they can cost Wyomingites millions of dollars every year," WWPC President Donley Darnell stated in a news release, per Buckrail. "It is critical for us to understand where these plants grow, how they spread and how they impact us. If left unchecked, everything from livestock, native plants and animals, rangeland and crops could be negatively affected."

In Teton County, cheatgrass is a particular problem, affecting mule deer habitat and costing over $200,000 annually alone, Buckrail noted. The report highlighted the weed's $32 million statewide direct loss on observed acres and $110 million potential loss on suitable habitat. In 2021, it "resulted in a 13% reduction in agricultural value across Wyoming," which could grow to 43% if cheatgrass "spread to all potential habitat."

What's being done about invasive weeds in Wyoming?

WWPC said residents should become educated about these invasive species and keep their eyes peeled, notifying weed and pest districts of the presence of destructive vegetation so it can be kept from spreading.

The agency's website includes a list of problem plants and resources, including the Noxious Weed Handbook as well as links to identification tools, district offices, and a reporting portal.

For people in the Equality State and beyond, planting native species and making changes from monoculture turf grass — which is usually invasive — to natural alternatives such as clover and buffalo grass can help fight off invasives and support pollinators, ecosystems, and the environment as a whole.

