Experts discover innovative method to fight back against harmful issue in US waterway: 'We did it right'

Farmers and conservationists in Florida have teamed up to implement a strategy that repurposes invasive weeds to nourish nearby hay fields.

"Instead of applying harmful chemicals to control invasive weeds in our waters like Lake Okeechobee, what if we did it right like this?" a TikTok posed, showcasing a method to convert weeds in the waterway into natural fertilizer.

In the video, a team manually harvested the invasive plants from the lake and ran them through a machine that turned them into a slurry.

"That slurry is 100% invasive plants. The water is inside the plant," Captain Planet (@captainplanetepp) explained in the caption.

From there, the slurry can be sprayed on hay fields as an organic fertilizer.

The University of Florida says that invasive weeds such as hydrilla, water hyacinth, and water lettuce are dangerous to Lake Okeechobee because they overcrowd and outcompete native plants. They also contribute to nutrient pollution that can cause out-of-control algae blooms, which contaminate potable water and make it challenging to recover water quality.

Addressing invasive species is a crucial component of ecosystem welfare, as their presence can destroy the ecological balance of an area. When native plants and animals are threatened, it can negatively affect the food chain and impact natural carbon sinks that mitigate polluting gases.

Florida uses a combination of mechanical and chemical means to tackle invasive weeds in Lake Okeechobee. However, there are ongoing conversations among experts to limit the use of glyphosate because of human health concerns.

The transformative method in this TikTok not only avoids the use of toxins in waterways, but it also addresses an invasive species in a way that adds value to the ecosystem.

"Farmers...Listen to this," one commenter said.

"I'd love to see something like this up here in the Great Lakes region," another noted.

