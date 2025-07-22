Residents celebrate after getting boost in fight against weeds taking over local area: 'We're very grateful'

The land in question stretches across public and private areas.

A $61,106 grant from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food will aid in efforts to remove invasive weeds from 152 acres of land in the city of Logan.

"We're very grateful for the opportunity to continue restoring valuable habitat along this beautiful and heavily-used greenspace right here in the heart of Logan," said Benjamin Borgmann Winter, northern regional coordinator for the Utah Conservation Corps, per USU Today.

"This funding will also give several early-career conservation professionals a chance to learn important job skills through our AmeriCorps program."

The land in question stretches across private property, the Utah State University campus, areas managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the City of Logan, and areas adjacent to the U.S. Highway 89 corridor, Hoodline reported.

USU Today revealed that the mitigation project will remove invasive species, including Russian olive, goatsrue, Dalmatian toadflax, phragmites, Japanese knotweed, myrtle spurge, and dyer's woad.

Invasive species are a problem in both cultivated and natural areas. They spread quickly and crowd out other species because they have no natural predators or competitors in the new area they're introduced to. They can cause native species to become endangered or go extinct, and in some cases, it can damage crops or harm livestock.

"Controlling invasive plant species is not only important for Utah's agriculture producers, but for the good of Utah's natural habitats as well," said Kelly Pehrson, UDAF's Interim Commissioner, per USU Today.

Individuals who want to get involved in removing invasive species can start with their own backyards, or look for a volunteer event that can help educate about common invasives in a specific area.

You can also help by rewilding your yard with local native species, which will push back against invasive plants and provide food and shelter to local pollinators and other wildlife.

Native species are also low-maintenance and need little extra water beyond the area's natural rainfall, so they're a great budget option for a gorgeous garden with no fuss.

