Experts turn to unlikely allies for crucial task in nature area: 'Love it'

While many gardeners and farmers frequently turn to pesticides and herbicides to eliminate any threats — plant or animal — to their flora, chemicals aren't the only solution.

In fact, the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge uses goats to do the trick.

TikTok wildlife enthusiast Hughes House Product (@hugheshouseproductions) shared that the Refuge brought in a herd of goats to eat away at any unwanted weeds in the Minnesota Valley.

"On top of being cute, they also serve the important function in fighting off invasive species and helping to prevent wildfires," the user explained in the caption.

According to the video, the reintroduction of goats is a nod to the way the Minnesota River Valley ecosystem used to sustain itself about a century ago — back then, the natural presence of cows and other grazing animals served a similar purpose.

Herbicides and other weed-killing chemicals can affect not only the sprayed regions but also the nearby air, soil, and water by proxy, jeopardizing local biodiversity and potentially raising health concerns when breathed in or ingested through food or water.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

As a result, finding natural alternatives to herbicides can help protect our bodies as well as our planet.

When left unchecked, invasive plants can easily take over natural areas, spreading rapidly and outcompeting native plants for space, water, and nutrients. While introducing goats into your backyard may not be practical for removing weeds, you can resort to other chemical-free solutions — such as manually installing native plants or rewilding your lawn — to keep your garden natural, beautiful, and low-maintenance.

After all, native plants thrive on the base conditions of their local environment and require minimal human interference, attracting pollinators to sustain the health of their ecosystem. Even a partial lawn upgrade can go a long way in saving you time and money when it comes to upkeep.

In the Minnesota Valley, it's the goats that inadvertently perform much of the maintenance work.

Respondents to the original TikTok post were intrigued by the unconventional solution.

"Goats are primarily brought into those areas to eat the buckthorn … they also eat other invasive grasses and weeds that damage natural prairie," one user commented.

"Love it," added another. "We did the same thing on our farm our friends let us borrow their goats, and we fed them and they mowed down all of our tall grass."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



