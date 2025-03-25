  • Outdoors Outdoors

Park worker wrestles with difficult dilemma after stumbling upon disturbing discovery: 'The animals will suffer'

by Mandy Carr
Photo Credit: iStock

Once invasive species have taken over, eradicating them and keeping animals safe can be hard. One park worker has encountered this dilemma when dealing with a Japanese honeysuckle infestation.

The park worker posted their concerns in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit. 

The original poster said: "I've noticed cardinals, small hawks, blue jays, and squirrels use the Honeysuckle for habitat from time to time." 

They also noted that they have a minimal budget for native plants and are concerned that removing the invasive species would harm the animals.

The OP added: "Unfortunately, the deer have razed much of our native stock and will continue, thus the fear that without even invasive plants the animals will suffer." 

While not all non-native species can be invasive, the Japanese honeysuckle is pretty harmful. 

According to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, honeysuckles compete with native plants for sunlight above and below ground, making it harder for other plants to grow. The vines can even damage trees, causing them to collapse because of their weight. This can also happen to shrubs. 

The park worker's concerns are valid, though. Lewis & Clark Law School noted that current methods of removing invasive species could cause stress on animals, endangering their welfare. 

On the other hand, FDCE Conservatory & Bioenergy said eradicating invasive species is a critical first step for wildlife reclaiming their habitat. 

While eradicating invasive species and rewilding your yard can be time-consuming, it can save money in the long term since native plants require less water, fertilizers, and pesticides. 

They also attract pollinators, which are vital for the ecosystem and the food humans eat. Pollinators go from plant to plant, pollinating them and enabling them to reproduce. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also noted that 1,400 crops grown globally for food and plant-based products require pollination. 

You can even choose inexpensive options, such as clovers. Various options are available, including ones that bloom and that bees and butterflies love. 

One user said: "Yes, removing is better."

Another agreed: "Removing the honeysuckle is absolutely a net positive."

