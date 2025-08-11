Expert shares satisfying time-lapse footage after ripping out harmful plant growth: 'Great work'

It might seem like overkill to monitor seeds when crossing a border or to be wary of fruit cores staying behind in parks. But you might be surprised how fast invasive species can change a landscape.

Invasive species can spread over 100 times faster than native plants and animals, according to a study published in the Annual Reviews of Ecology, Evolution, and Systematics journal.

Because of how fast invasive species work, combined with our understaffed parks and recreation departments, some volunteers have stepped in to remove unwanted greenery.

TikToker Invasive Species Guy (@invasivespeciesguy) showed his followers how he cleared some invasive species while out in a park near Buttle Lake on Vancouver Island.

"In this endangered garry oak ecosystem, [Daphne Laureola] is overshadowing and outcompeting native wildflowers which inevitably exist underneath. We are trying to bring back that sunshine and actually let it hit the ground."

He also removed English Hawthorn, which blocks sunlight, and cleared all the brush for the land to breathe. He then carried away all of the brush to let it decompose off-site.

Invasive species are not only a threat to our native species, but they also become a threat to our pollinators. The North American bumblebee population has declined by 50% in the last 50 years because of HOAs requiring a specific kind of landscaping and invasive species taking over our public areas. Pollinators protect our food supply, so it's essential that we bring them back to all of our neighborhoods.

Over time, invasive species can be a threat to your garden. They require more upkeep and maintenance fees and higher water bills. They can also spread onto other properties, costing you more money to remove.

If you are a gardener or homeowner looking to bring back native plants to your area, you can upgrade to a natural lawn or rewild your yard. Options for native plants include clover and buffalo grass, but you can also ask for advice at your local nursery or check out the National Wildlife Federation to scope out what's best to plant in your area.

The TikTok video inspired many of their followers, who responded with praise.

"Thank you, as always. Great work!" one user said.

"My dream job," another person shared.

