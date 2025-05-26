Proud owner shows off puppy's incredible skill at removing dangerous pest from beach: 'Good doggy'

It's a reminder that with a bit of creativity, anyone — and any dog — can help make a difference.

Imagine strolling on a sunny beach with your beloved golden lab at your side. Now, envision that same beach walk turning into an act of environmental heroism — all because your pup has a nose for sniffing out invasive species threatening the coastline.

That's exactly what's happening in a recent TikTok video from Gulf of Maine Inc. (@gulfofme), a sustainable sea-based store, that's caught the internet's attention. The post shows the dog's owner proudly showcasing their pup's unique skill — detecting and removing the non-native crustaceans wreaking havoc on their New England ecosystem.

In the video, the young pup carefully sniffs a green crab while avoiding its sharp pincers, before grabbing it in its mouth and tossing it onto the rocky shore. The dog then stomps the crab lightly with its paw, as if it has a grievance to share.

"Good doggy," one user proudly exclaimed.

The European green crab is non-native to North America and is considered one of the most invasive species in the marine environment. With few predators, it aggressively eats prey while out-competing local species for food and habitat. Despite their small size, a single crab can eat dozens of clams per day. They also feed on juvenile salmon, oysters, mussels, and native crabs.

First brought here in the 1800s, likely from Europe, this crustacean has invaded both the East and West Coasts. They are now one of the biggest threats to Alaska's marine environment, among other places.

What makes this moment special is that it's not just cute — it's effective. Dogs like this one are increasingly used in conservation as scent-based tools to detect invasive species populations that humans might miss. It's a humane and efficient way to protect vulnerable environments.

And this golden lab isn't alone. More pet owners and researchers are partnering with animals to tackle environmental challenges. It's a reminder that with a bit of creativity, anyone — and any dog — can help make a difference.

One user encouraged the dog's actions: "Git 'em, Poppy!"

When asked what they do with the green crabs, the TikToker explained, "We sell them primarily as bait and also by the claws for chefs and restaurants."

