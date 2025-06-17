Officials issue warning after first-of-its-kind discovery in local waters: 'Isn't welcome in the wild'

This species has spread to at least 13 American states.

An invasive, eel-like fish called a pond loach has made its first appearance in Atlantic Canada, according to a recent government report.

What happened?

Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced in late May that a lone female pond loach, bearing eggs, was found in Nova Scotia this spring, as The Canadian Press reported.

The discovery represented the first time this invasive species — which is also known as an oriental weatherfish, weather loach, or dojo loach — had been captured in the region, per the news outlet. Officials said that the fish had likely been released into Nova Scotia waters after being kept in an aquarium.

Why is the discovery of an invasive pond loach concerning?

Pond loaches are threats because they can reproduce rapidly and compete with local native species for resources. As omnivores, they may also prey on native species directly.

Protecting native species can have important benefits, ranging from safeguarding food sources for people, preserving economically significant sportfishing, limiting disease transmission, and keeping ecosystems in balance.

It's not clear yet what impact loaches will have in Eastern Canada, but the concern is that, if this species becomes established and spreads, it could disrupt local habitats.

Native to eastern Asia, the pond loach has also been reported in southern British Columbia, but nowhere else in the nation, per the Canadian Press. It has been observed in various waterways across the United States, according to a U.S. Geological Survey fact sheet.

A post from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that this species has spread to at least 13 American states. It documented why the loach "isn't welcome in the wild" in Georgia, noting in particular the threat to diverse freshwater fish populations.

What can be done about pond loaches and other invasive species?

"To help prevent the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species, do not let loose any aquatic species into a new body of water, down the drain, or into the sewers," said the Fisheries and Oceans statement. According to the report, it's illegal in Canada to release any aquatic species into water where it is not native, unless specifically authorized.

The Canadian authorities asked that anyone spotting loaches report them, ideally with photos. The fish are often about a half-foot long and have elongated and cylindrical green-brown speckled bodies, lighter on the bellies, with whisker-like "barbels" at the mouth, per the news report and the USGS.

Staying aware of invasive species and other issues affecting local environments can be beneficial for people as well as for protecting native animals and habitats.

Keeping tabs on the locations of invaders also helps officials use management strategies to control them.

