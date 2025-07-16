Expert issues warning about overlooked factor that can increase wildfire threat: 'This might come as a shock, but I actually agree with him'

Jason Wise (@jasonjourneyman), a naturalist with a master's degree in environmental policy, shared a video on Instagram on what Southern Californians can do to help minimize fire risk.

Piggybacking off a clip from a press conference where President Donald Trump said, "You gotta remove it," in regards to fire-prone vegetation in California's hills, Jason said, "This might come as a shock, but I actually agree with him — partially."

He goes on to explain that invasive plants in California, such as mustard, fountain grass, feather grass, radish, pampas grass, and fennel, don't just harm plants and the ecosystem. As many environmentalists have been pointing out for years, they're also fire fuel.

"We do need to get rid of some plants," the video caption stated, referring to invasives.

Many of these invasives have escaped from someone's garden, which is why it's dangerous to plant them in your yard — even if it's in a "contained" environment. The seeds can be carried by the wind and take root quickly, with the resulting plants soon becoming kindling in a dry, fire-prone environment.

"Plant drought-tolerant, evergreen native plants instead," Jason wrote in the caption.

As proof, he showcased a Toyon, also known as California Holly, which was lush and thriving in the middle of a drought.

"When I say plants aren't the problem, let me be specific," he said. "Native plants are not the problem."

To find out which plants are invasive and where they are in the wild to remove them, Jason directed viewers to the Invasive Plants of California iNaturalist project.

Invasive species can be devastating to ecosystems because they outcompete natives for habitats and resources. Invasive plants, in particular, grow aggressively, and they're a real pain to eradicate, sometimes taking years. Many invasives aren't seen as the weeds they are because of their alluring blooms, but any arborist will tell you it doesn't make up for the damage they cause.

Landscaping with native plants will save you time and money because they don't require nearly as much maintenance or water. Natives thrive naturally, meaning no more chemical-filled fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides. And the best part is, it helps local pollinators flourish, who are the tiny protectors of our food supply.

There are all kinds of eco-friendly, low-maintenance rewilding options for every personality and climate. From vegetable gardens and wildflower tapestry lawns, to buffalo grass and clover for those who aren't ready to let go of their traditional green lawns, you can decide what's best for your yard. Audubon's Native Plant Database is a valuable resource for inspiration when starting a native-plant project.

Jason's video about Southern California invasives received tons of applause in the form of emojis and comments.

"That's a great video! Thank you so much for putting it together. Look at those lush natives in a drought," one commenter praised.

"This state gov needs to do a better job with forest management and conservation," another commented.

"Thank you for sharing your knowledge!!" a third exclaimed.

