Group shares satisfying video ripping out harmful plants at local park: 'This is the exact energy we need'

Small, consistent efforts can make a big difference when combating invasive plant species. An all-women invasive species removal group has been tackling invasive plants in the Pittsburgh area.

TikToker Lex (@alexanicole714) shared a video documenting their day's work.

"Today's invasive: Autumn Olive," she described. The video shows a group of women cutting down and dragging large branches of autumn olive plants that had gone unchecked, allowing the invasive species to grow and take over native plants.

"Me and the girls killing it (literally)," she wrote in the video's caption.

The autumn olive plant is a deciduous shrub native to Asia that bears red berries during its fruiting months. While its berries can be used to make jams, jellies, and other preserves, this plant is invasive and grows aggressively.

According to The Nature Conservancy, the autumn olive shrub can grow 20 feet tall and 30 feet wide. This invasive plant grows rapidly and will overtake native plants, shading them out and altering the soil chemistry.

"It is a prolific seed producer, creating 200,000 seeds from a single plant per year," per the Nature Conservancy.

Once this shrub takes root, it can be hard to eliminate it from natural habitats.

However, with conscious and consistent efforts by volunteers like Lex's removal group, these invasive species can be more easily managed, if not eliminated.

Invasive plant species can also overtake your lawn if they are left unchecked. Aside from manually removing invasive plants, one way to prevent invasive species from overtaking your lawn is to plant native plants in your garden.

Supporting the growth of native plants leaves little room for invasive species to take root. Native plants also support the local ecosystem and attract pollinators to your yard. Pollinators support plant reproduction and help protect the human food supply.

Best of all, a native plant garden can save you time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills as native plants are slower-growing and less water-hungry than invasive plant species.

Buffalo grass and clover are two great lawn replacement options that offer similar savings while leaving you a lush, green lawn that requires much less effort and attention.

Many commenters were inspired by the good deed that Nicole and her group were doing.

"This is the exact energy we need and love to see!" one user applauded.

"Y'all got room for one more?" another commenter asked.

"Very boss girl behavior," a third user wrote.

