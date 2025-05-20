Expert issues urgent warning after alarming finding in open field: 'It's so hard to get that idea round to folks'

"There are native grasses that look like this."

A TikToker from Pennsylvania posted a short but informative response in support of another creator's hatred of invasive plant species.

TikTok user Andrew The Arborist (@andrew_the_arborist) posted a video of himself standing in a field of Chinese miscanthus. He mocks the marketing behind the plant as a "sterile cultivar," meaning it isn't supposed to spread into the wild.

"You can see how that's going," he quips while standing in a field overrun by the plant.

He explains that invasive species like this one compete with and ultimately crowd out native species and expresses frustration that these damaging plants are readily available in stores. Worse still, he mentions that perfectly good native grasses are similar in appearance without the downside. The caption informs viewers that big bluestem grass or switchgrass could have been used instead.

"There are native grasses that look like this, that look better than this, and they provide for our wildlife and don't damage our wild spaces," he concludes.

The video makes an important point about the harmful impact invasive species can have on the local ecosystems. Because they aren't native to an area, invasive species outcompete local fauna for resources and upset the balance of the local ecosystem. They can push out native species and even drive them to extinction.

Invasive species also extract a hefty economic toll, with an annual cost of around $20 billion in the United States alone, according to a study.

Upgrading to a natural lawn is a wonderful way to boost the local ecosystem's health. Moreover, because native plants have adapted to an area over thousands of years, they're easier and cheaper to maintain.

The video generated several comments.

"Cleared spaces with transmission lines is a great spot to add biodiversity and native flowers and grasses," responded one user.

Another expressed frustration that this important message is difficult to convey: "It's so hard to get that idea round to folks."

On the positive side, one commenter seems to have been inspired to take action.

"Converting my lawn into a meadow & bluestem is gonna be one of the grasses," they wrote.

