Volunteer shares satisfying before-and-after pictures from critical removal project: 'The before photo almost gave me a heart attack'

One volunteer in Massachusetts has just shown the internet what it looks like when you remove invasive plants from an ecosystem to make room for native species.

They posted about their experience in the r/InvasiveSpecies subreddit. "Been doing a project in Massachusetts," they explained. "Removing Japanese Barberry, bushing bush, bittersweet and honeysuckle from the local park. Running volunteer days to restore the forest."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their photos show before-and-after shots of a stretch of woodland at the original poster's local park. The "before" shot is clogged with thick undergrowth that blocks the light to smaller plants. In the "after" image, there is space for native species to get the sunlight they need to thrive.

That's an important project for the world, because the battle between invasive and native species is a battle for the stability and survival of our natural spaces and vital ecosystems. When invasive species move into a space, they multiply at a rapid pace, outcompeting everything in their path with no native predators or rivals to keep them in check.

They can endanger and even wipe out other species, which in turn harms the species that rely on the first set for food and shelter, and can have a cascading effect through the entire system. If left to spread, invasive species can destroy natural areas that people depend on for a living or for food, or simply love to visit.

Native species, meanwhile, are keystones of their environments, supporting local wildlife and pollinators. They're naturally balanced with the native food web, and when cared for properly, can exist in harmony with people, providing them with beautiful natural areas for recreation. Plus, that background biodiversity has provided many scientific and medical discoveries in the past, and may offer more in the future, such as cures to deadly diseases.

You can get involved locally and help fight invasive plants — just find a group near you that teaches invasive plant identification and removal.

Commenters were pleased with the original poster's dedication. "The before photo almost gave me a heart attack," said one user.

"I probably shouldn't tell you there is around 6 acres of this!" replied the original poster, to which the commenter responded with an ambulance emoji.

