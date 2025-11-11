Officials unveil secret weapon in fight against aggressive natural hazard: '10,000 to 100,000 times stronger than that of a human'

MidCoast Council in New South Wales, Australia, is turning to trained detection dogs to improve the early identification and control of invasive plants across the region.

The dogs have been specially trained to recognize the scent of targeted weed species, allowing them to detect infestations even when plants are hidden under thick vegetation or not yet flowering. This approach enables council teams to locate and treat problem weeds much earlier than through traditional visual inspections.

Currently, the dogs are on the lookout for a notoriously invasive plant, Chinese violet, which has been smothering out native plants in the area.

"Chinese Violet is a new priority weed that is at risk of taking hold in our coastal areas unless immediate action is taken," Gerard Tuckerman, the Council's manager of natural systems, said in a press release. "We are working hard to get on top of it, and the dogs are making the detection so much easier."

By catching infestations sooner, the program aims to reduce long-term management costs and help protect the MidCoast's native ecosystems. The initiative forms part of the Council's larger biodiversity strategy, which focuses on sustainable land management and preserving the region's natural landscapes.

Invasive plants are some of the largest threats to local ecosystems. They can dominate resources, grow densely, and outcompete native species, reforming the ecosystem that humans and wildlife rely on for food and other resources. Thus, the dogs' work is invaluable. Their noses are helping protect the native bushland, reduce costs, and support healthier landscapes for both people and wildlife.

Tuckerman reinforced the benefits of using dogs' natural super scents to identify invasive weeds.

"A K9's scent can be anywhere from 10,000 to 100,000 times stronger than that of a human, and with specialist training, they are able to seek out weeds and seedlings that are incredibly hard to detect to the human eye, which is amazing," he explained.

Focusing on early, targeted intervention rather than chemical or mechanical weed control helps to create a safer, more sustainable environment. It keeps chemicals out of the air, soil, and water supply, all the while mitigating human error that trained dogs are able to circumvent.

