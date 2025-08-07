Researchers discover harmful creatures hitching rides on traveling ships: 'Must be inspected'

Researchers have discovered invasive mussels in Indian waters, and they believe the discharge of ballast water from ships is allowing them to spread into new areas.

What's happening?

According to The New Indian Express, the invasive mutti chippy, also known as Mytella strigata, has been identified along Punnakayal Beach in southeastern India. The nonnative mussel originates from the Pacific Ocean, but it's easy for the species to hitch a ride on boats or fishing nets and become established in locations far from its homeland.

Marine biology experts believe that deballasting, the process of discharging ballast water from ships, could be the primary pathway for the introduction of the species to India. Ships take on ballast water in coastal areas to maintain stability, and the water can contain many organisms native to that area, such as microbes, plankton, and plants.

When the ship travels and removes the ballast water at its destination port, all those organisms are dumped into that ecosystem, where they can easily overtake native species.

"Deballasting must be inspected keenly, as it inadvertently facilitates the introduction of non-native organisms into local waters," T.T. Ajith Kumar, head of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources in Kochi, told the outlet.

Why are invasive mussels in India concerning?

As TNIE explained, the mussels could wreak havoc on the Gulf of Mannar, which is an ecologically sensitive area. Local fishermen said they have spotted the mussels over the past several years, indicating they're becoming more of a threat to the environment.

Officials at ICAR noted that the species could outcompete native mussels and oysters for resources and reduce the population of crabs and shrimp if it overtakes mangrove forests and coastal regions. Protecting native species in an area helps prevent the spread of disease, protects the food supply, and aids the conservation of natural resources.

Because of their rapid reproduction and tolerance of various environmental conditions, the mussels can easily disrupt ecosystems, clog infrastructure such as pipes, and reduce biodiversity. This could hurt fisheries and local industries that rely on healthy waterways and thriving food webs for income.

What's being done to eliminate the invasive mussels?

Experts have "called for urgent measures to control the spread of the invasive species," though they didn't specify what needed to be done, per TNIE. In Washington and British Columbia, officials are employing sniffer dogs to track down invasive mussels before they can spread into ecosystems and cause serious harm. This could be a solution to clean up India's waters as well.

International regulations and measures to prevent the introduction of invasive species through ballast water are in place, such as the International Maritime Organization's Ballast Water Management Convention. The treaty requires ships to either exchange ballast water in deep ocean water or install and use approved ballast water treatment systems.

If you own a boat, make sure to inspect and clean it after each use, especially if you're traveling through different bodies of water. Also, completely drain all the water from your boat to prevent invasive species from making a home inside engine compartments, pipes, and other damp areas.

