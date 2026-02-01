Residents alarmed as large reptiles take over US region: 'Here just about year-round'

Residents of Marco Island in South Florida have sounded the alarm as wildlife, including invasive species, has increasingly encroached on their yards, WINK News reported.

What's happening?

While many people consider iguanas exotic creatures or even beloved pets, to the residents of Marco Island, they are invasive pests that can cause significant and costly damage.

"I've got a canal, and so I don't like the iguanas because they undermine the seawall, so I take care of those myself," said Harvey Springs, a local resident, per WINK News.

"Iguanas are here just about year-round," Springs continued. "When it gets cold, we've come across some stunned, cold, stunned iguanas."

Why is it important?

In addition to iguanas, Marco Island residents also face coyotes, bobcats, rabbits, and rats. All of these animals can wreak havoc on yards and homes.

Additionally, as invasive species, iguanas have the potential to disrupt local ecosystems and cause other significant problems.

"Harmful, non-native species can be found in all ecosystems across the United States," according to the U.S. Geological Survey. "These species can cause costly economic and ecological damage each year including crop decimation, clogging of water facilities and waterways, wildlife and human disease transmission, threats to fisheries, increased fire vulnerability, and adverse effects for ranchers and farmers."

What's being done about it?

Unfortunately for the residents of Marco Island, the local government does not offer pest or wildlife removal services, particularly on private property, according to WINK News.

Therefore, the city of Marco Island encourages residents to hire private animal control experts to help manage wildlife encroaching on their land.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, homeowners also can take steps such as plugging dirt holes to prevent burrowing, removing plants that attract wildlife, or even hanging old CDs, as the flashing reflected light can discourage animals, per WINK News.

