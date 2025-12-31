Researchers issue urgent warning as rapidly spreading creatures wreak havoc on farms: 'Support is essential'

The insect was first spotted in British Columbia in 2009 and has since rapidly spread to most regions.

A tiny insect that you've probably never heard of is quietly wiping out entire harvests, and experts have said it could get much worse.

What's happening?

Researchers in Ontario are sounding the alarm over a rapidly spreading invasive fruit fly that can destroy up to 100% of a farm's crop.

These researchers from the Collège Boréal in Sudbury have launched a two-year initiative to combat the spotted wing drosophila. This invasive fruit fly feeds on soft-skinned fruits such as cherries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries.

The insect was first spotted in British Columbia in 2009 and has since rapidly spread to most regions in Canada.

Unlike native fruit flies that target overripe produce, the spotted wing drosophila lays its eggs in healthy fruit. Within a few hours, these fruit flies render crops unsalable.

According to Collège Boréal, infestations can destroy 20% to 100% of a farm's yield, representing losses valued at $6.8 million annually in the region.

Why are invasive fruit flies concerning?

In addition to harming crops, invasive fruit flies like the spotted wing drosophila also outcompete native species for resources.

When an invasive species as devastating as this one spreads unchecked, it reduces biodiversity, weakens natural pest controls, and increases the risk of plant diseases.

For communities that rely on farming, the stakes are especially high. Crop failures threaten local food supplies, farm livelihoods, and regional economic security.



As global temperatures rise, allowing invasive species to survive in new regions, these incursions are becoming more frequent and harder to control.

To preserve natural balance, conserve water and soil resources, and reduce reliance on chemical pesticides, protecting native ecosystems from invasives is an absolute priority.

What's being done about this invasive species?

To address the problem, Boréal researchers have partnered with Ontario farms, using $150,000 in funding from the Ontario Agri-food Research Initiative.

The project combines monitoring, reduced pesticide spraying, and biological control methods to limit the fly's spread.

Researchers said continued funding and local assistance were essential to protect farms and slow the spread.

"We are especially grateful to the Ontario Agri-food Research Initiative," said Sabine Bouchard, director of Research and Innovation Boréal, in a news release.

"[Their] support is essential to driving the growth of innovative businesses that strengthen food autonomy in Ontario and across Canada."

