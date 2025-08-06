Advocates explore method to turn unexpected pest into pet food: 'A very healthy product'

The World Wildlife Fund, one of the world's leading conservation organizations, is proposing an unexpected solution to a growing ecological problem, according to Triple Pundit.

It's turning invasive carp into "a very healthy product": sustainable pet food. By repurposing these destructive fish, WWF aims to reduce environmental damage, offer a nutritious alternative protein for pets, and create economic opportunities for fishing communities.

The effort addresses a decades-old issue. According to the National Park Service, four invasive carp species — silver, black, bighead, and grass — have overrun U.S. waterways since the 1970s, when they were introduced to control algae in wastewater ponds. After escaping into the wild, they rapidly spread, outcompeting native fish and threatening ecosystems and industries tied to fishing and recreation.

"There's really no reasonable way that carp would be eradicated from the United States," said Julia Kurnik, WWF's senior director of innovation startups, in an interview with Triple Pundit. "The question becomes, can you use market forces to minimize the damage?"

WWF believes pet food is the answer. While carp is commonly consumed overseas, its bony texture makes it less appealing in U.S. markets. As a pet food ingredient, however, it shows promise. According to a recent WWF report, carp is rich in Omega-3s, calcium, phosphorus, and vitamins A, D, and E, and low in allergens — an asset for pets with dietary sensitivities.

"It is a very healthy product," Kurnik noted. Similar pet food innovations are gaining traction as companies explore sustainable proteins that benefit both pets and the planet.

Incorporating carp into pet food could also help prevent a bigger problem. With demand for pet food rising, supplies of traditional animal byproducts used in large-scale manufacturing are falling short.

This shortage may push the industry toward raising livestock solely for feeding pets, which would carry a high environmental cost. Carp, on the other hand, are already abundant and harmful. Introducing them into the pet food supply offers a low-impact alternative that may also help reduce soy demand and deforestation.

The solution could revitalize struggling fishing economies, too. Carp currently earns fishers only about 10 cents per pound through eradication subsidies, while native species fetch five to six times more. A viable market could help reverse those economics.

"By creating a market for the invasive species, fisherfolk would have the opportunity to earn a decent living by catching them," Kurnik said.

Scaling the idea won't be easy. The market lacks large-scale processing infrastructure, and pet food giants have yet to embrace the ingredient. WWF is working to bring brands, processors, and investors together.

"Everyone's just waiting for another one to commit," Kurnik said. "Now that we're able to provide those answers formally, we are seeing a lot more excitement."

