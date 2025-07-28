Scientists use high-tech tool to combat voracious fish wreaking havoc in US waterways: 'We're hoping that ... it'll really make a difference'

"It's probably not going to be an overnight cure."

MPR News reported on a team of researchers who are developing methods to remove invasive carp from Minnesota lakes.

The common carp is an invasive species that is abundant in lakes in Minnesota. Like most invasive species, these carp outcompete native species for resources. Common carp consume quite a bit and, in doing so, root around the bottom of the lakes they reside in, which damages plants, decreases water quality, and spurs algae growth.

Now, a team of scientists is hard at work developing methods to control this invasive species. Their goal is to help native species recover and repair damage to the lakes caused by the carp.

The team began their work on Lake Fremont, and once they've determined the best management technology and tools to control these fish, they plan to help other lakes in Minnesota keep their invasive carp in check.

The researchers are currently attempting to control the carp population via tagging and baited nets.

Last fall, they tagged over 150 carp in Lake Fremont with passive integrated transponders. These PIT tags contain microchips that allow scientists to track movements, congregations, and spawning locations. Once that information is acquired, researchers know where they should place baited nets.

Scientists can simply check an app on their phone to see how many tagged fish are in one of these nets at any given time. When the net catches enough fish, scientists use a remote-controlled trigger to raise it, trapping the carp inside.

They then go out to the net and collect the trapped fish. Researchers place the invasive carp into tubs of anesthesia and water and toss back any non-carp that may have accidentally been caught.

Besides allowing them to clear the lake of this invasive species, this method also enables researchers to estimate the total amount of carp in the water and determine how many they should remove to restore the ecosystem to a healthy level.

The ultimate goal is to see native populations rebound, which will help rebalance the ecosystem and benefit fishermen in the area, as well as improve the water quality of the lake.

The process may take a while, though. As the president of the Lake Fremont Improvement Association, Mike Thieling, explained to MPR News, "It's probably not going to be an overnight cure. But we're hoping that in the four years, it'll really make a difference."

