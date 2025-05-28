Fishermen hunt down invasive creature using bows and arrows in incredible video: 'Adrenaline, conservation, and a trophy to show for it'

"These fish are a serious problem for our waters, but days like this remind me why we love bowfishing!"

Sometimes it doesn't hurt to get a little creative when dealing with an invasive fish species that is wreaking havoc on a local ecosystem.

In order to help eradicate a species of carp that had begun to pop up in a nearby waterway, TikToker Spotted Dog Podcast (@spotted.dog.podcast) shared a clip that showcased them having a blast while bowfishing from their watercraft.

The fishermen can be seen making their way through murky waters in order to hunt down an enormous carp. Although the fish put up a good fight, the fishermen accomplished their mission and helped the native fish population get a leg up.

"Stalked the shallows and stuck a massive 41lb invasive carp with a bow!" the TikToker exclaims.

While a 40-pound carp may seem like a titan, some species can grow well over 80 pounds. Their willingness to feed on a wide variety of food sources makes them a hefty nuisance.

"These fish are a serious problem for our waters, but days like this remind me why we love bowfishing! Adrenaline, conservation, and a trophy to show for it," Spotted Dog Podcast adds.

Invasive carp have become widespread in North America, particularly in the Mississippi River basin and its tributaries.

According to the Invasive Carp Regional Coordinating Committee, these fish have also been documented in the Great Lakes region and pose a significant threat to native ecosystems. The four species of invasive carp include bighead, black, grass, and silver carp.

Regardless of species, carp can negatively impact ecosystems by outcompeting native fish for food and habitat and potentially introducing novel diseases.

They also contribute to water quality degradation through their feeding habits and large populations. This can ultimately affect the food chain and impact local fishing industries.

Down in the comments section, a few users were obviously impressed with the bowfishing display.

"Where is that at? Looks like a good spot," wrote one commenter.

"The big ones are fun," noted another user.

