Researchers issue warning over new tick species that recently entered US: 'It is just a matter of time'

A concerning discovery about invasive ticks has U.S. scientists on alert.

If these pests establish themselves stateside, it could be just a matter of time before they begin spreading dangerous illnesses.

What's happening?

A new study, published in the journal iScience and summarized by National Geographic, suggests that tick species introduced to the United States could soon increase the risk of vector-borne diseases.

According to the researchers, seven ticks were introduced in Connecticut between 2019 and 2023, with all of them removed from human travelers.

U.S. ticks are already known to carry dangerous illnesses that can be damaging or deadly to humans. So far, no human clinical cases have been specifically linked to introduced ticks, according to a researcher cited by National Geographic. But Yale University epidemiologist Goudarz Molaei cautioned that "it is just a matter of time" in the news outlet's report.

Outside of the seven species identified in the study, the Asian longhorned tick is another species of concern that has arrived in the United States, and it may demonstrate the potential for the proliferation of others.

These particular ticks were first identified in New Jersey in 2017, but the fast-spreading pests have now been documented in at least 21 states and the District of Columbia, per National Geographic.

Why is this study important?

Tick-borne diseases are already on the rise in the U.S. — annual cases have more than doubled over the past two decades, according to a Johns Hopkins University report summarizing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The warming of our planet is partly to blame: longer and hotter summers and milder winters allow ticks to thrive for longer and in places they once couldn't survive.

This poses a growing threat to people and pets. The CDC estimates that approximately 476,000 people in the U.S. are treated annually for Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness. Experts fear that the introduction of new tick species could further burden public health systems.

The concern doesn't stop at human health — livestock and wildlife could also be affected, making this a community-wide issue with costly economic and ecological consequences.

What's being done about the ticks spreading?

Researchers across the U.S. are closely monitoring invasive tick populations and studying whether they're capable of transmitting new pathogens locally.

Public health officials are urging people to take extra precautions when outdoors, including using tick repellents, performing regular tick checks after spending time outside, and keeping yards well-maintained to reduce tick habitats.

Meanwhile, organizations and communities are working on broader solutions. Improved land management, healthier urban green spaces, and stronger disease surveillance can help reduce the risks posed by pests that thrive in warming conditions.

On a personal level, supporting pollinator-friendly yards can foster healthier ecosystems that are more resilient overall.

While no single action will stop the spread of invasive ticks, collective efforts to cool down our planet can help slow the conditions fueling their expansion — and protect both people and nature in the process.

