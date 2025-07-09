Homeowner shares stunning photos of long-awaited visitors to backyard garden: 'It's finally happening'

Two years. A few plants. And, finally, movement.

A Reddit user uploaded some heartwarming pictures to r/NativePlantGardening. After seasons of waiting, they shared two snapshots of their long-awaited win. Monarch caterpillars had visited their yard — alive, stripy, and snacking on milkweed leaves.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post, titled "It's finally happening! 2 years of work," shows the insects winding through clusters of orange blossoms. The plant is butterfly milkweed, one of the few species that monarchs rely on to survive. It's the only host plant for their young.

For anyone planting native species, this is the moment you hope for.

Milkweed is more than a butterfly magnet. It's one of many native plants that make lawn care easier and cheaper. Local species require less watering, no synthetic fertilizer, and minimal mowing. That adds up to lower bills and more time back in your week.

There's another upside. Native plants attract bees and butterflies, which help fertilize food crops. Pollinators keep food systems going. And your yard could be part of that loop.

Monarchs need help. Their population has declined by over 80% in recent decades, largely because of habitat loss and chemical herbicides. In 2022, the International Union for Conservation of Nature added them to its endangered species list.

Even a small patch of native plants can attract pollinators. Lawns don't have to be all or nothing. Mixing in clover, buffalo grass, or wildflowers can make a difference while looking good.

If you're thinking about reworking your yard, choosing plants native to where you live can be extremely beneficial to wildlife and any produce you grow.

Rewilding your yard is another ideal step in making your garden planet-friendly. As an added bonus, it also helps cuts down on water, fertilizer, and pesticide use, as these plants are already adapted to local conditions and need less help to thrive.

Redditors were equally delighted.

One commenter cheered, "Plant it and they will come!"

"Congratulations! Such a great feeling," another added."Wooo Hooo!! So happy for you and your plump caterpillar friends!" one user exclaimed.

