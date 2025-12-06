  • Outdoors Outdoors

Government issues mind-boggling response to 'plague' of invasive pests: '[They] reproduce very rapidly and are always hungry'

"Do they taste good?"

by Megan Lewis
The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji confirmed the presence of Bactrocera facialis, also known as the Tongan fruit fly, on four separate islands.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Netherlands' growing struggle with invasive American crayfish has taken a surprising turn, as government officials, fishermen, and food entrepreneurs search for ways to manage what many now call a full-blown "plague," DutchNews reports. 

The fast-spreading crustaceans have made themselves at home in Dutch canals and ditches, creating an unusual mix of environmental concern and culinary opportunity. 

Five North American crayfish species have established themselves in Dutch waterways after escaping captivity, being released, or arriving unintentionally on ships. Once settled, they multiplied at a remarkable pace. 

As one producer explained, they "reproduce very rapidly and are always hungry" — a combination that has allowed them to outcompete native crayfish while burrowing into canal walls, dikes, and farmland. 

In extreme cases, those weakened areas have even caused cows to slip into damaged ground. 

What makes the situation especially newsworthy is the government's acknowledgment that eradicating the population is no longer possible. Officials say there are no effective tools to reduce their numbers to harmless levels, leaving communities and water boards to experiment with new approaches. 

That's where the human angle takes center stage: turning the invaders into a resource rather than a burden. 

Companies such as Polderkreeft and Crawfish Farm Holland are partnering with professional fishermen to trap the crayfish and convert them into bitterballen, croquettes, and fresh meat. 

For consumers, it's a chance to try a new local product; for fishermen and small producers, it offers steady work in a market where other seafood prices are climbing; and for communities, every crate of crayfish pulled from a ditch helps ease pressure on local waterways. 

Efforts like these show how tackling invasive species can support a cleaner, safer future without turning the story into a lecture on ecology. Removing destructive species helps stabilize waterways and nearby land, protecting the infrastructure people rely on every day. 

Healthier waterways benefit farms, neighborhoods, and public spaces long before the environmental benefits are even mentioned. 

Regulations still limit how widely Dutch-caught crayfish can be sold, but recent recognition from national food-safety authorities may soon open supermarket shelves and EU markets. If so, the Netherlands may end up solving a long-running problem — one fried snack at a time. 

On the DutchNews Facebook post, one user asked: "Do they taste good?" Another commenter responded without hesitation: "Yes!" 

Should the government be allowed to ban certain plants?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

It depends on the situation 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x