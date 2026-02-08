Video of men's dangerous behavior at US national park sparks outrage: 'I'm not sure what's happening here?'

"I just have one question. Why?"

A video of campers hopping around precarious rock formations over a canyon has caused frustration among Instagrammers.

The Instagram video was posted by the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) and showed a group of men hopping around rock pillars and even setting up a tent on one of the larger formations.

The caption read, "I'm not sure what's happening here… anyone know where this is??"

These kinds of rock formations could easily break and topple under the unusual weight of a couple of humans. They're often in restricted parts of national parks, as people are discouraged from climbing or walking on them due to the high risk of falling.

Pillars are usually composed of fragile, soft rock, such as sandstone, which could easily collapse. This endangers anyone on or around the formations and disrupts the balance of the landscape.

Climbing on the formations accelerates erosion, potentially destroying these beautiful pillars and animal habitats. Canyon pillars serve as habitats for a variety of creatures, such as raptors and bighorn sheep. If they crumble, these species lose their habitats, and their populations suffer.

Unnatural erosion is a serious issue in national parks. Tourists have been recorded ignoring perimeter boundaries and climbing on delicate formations. Many people don't realize the harm they're doing when they disrupt rock formations, but every footprint has a lasting impact.

Even seemingly innocuous activities like rock-stacking endanger animals. One incident of rock-stacking killed a rare and endangered salamander in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

If stacking rocks is harmful, jumping around and setting up tents on fragile formations are certainly dangerous for people and the ecosystem.

When visiting national parks or any natural landscape, it's best to leave as few traces as possible. The Leave No Trace campaign encourages people to enjoy nature without changing it, and sets out seven principles to help you. The second is to only travel and camp on durable surfaces — slender rock formations are far too delicate.

People expressed their frustrations in the video's comment section.

One person wrote, "I just have one question. Why?"

Someone else joked, "That's what we call in the scientific community a bad idea."

Another commenter was infuriated by the behavior, writing, "So disrespectful to nature. Example of human's arrogance and the idea that they alone can conquer all. A form of war on nature."

