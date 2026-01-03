Tourists ignite backlash after rule-breaking photos surface from Grand Canyon: 'Why shouldn't I cross a guardrail?'

Someone posted a photo of Grand Canyon tourists climbing where they shouldn't be.

The Reddit post appeared on the r/grandcanyon subreddit, featuring two photos of people admiring the Grand Canyon.

The first photo shows people behind a guardrail on the left, and others climbing further into the canyon on the right. The second pic zoomed in on the people who went beyond the guardrail.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Grand Canyon is mesmerizing, but it's best to admire it from the safety of the designated tourist areas. Climbing over these guardrails to get a closer look is extremely dangerous.

These restricted areas may be unstable, so climbing on the cliffs could trigger a rockslide. In the worst-case scenario, someone could fall off and seriously injure themselves or even die. Disrupting the rock formations also degrades habitats and contributes to unnatural erosion of the canyon.

The Grand Canyon was carved over millions of years by the Colorado River's natural erosion. But the unnatural, human-driven erosion happening today is different.

Modern factors, such as dams changing water flow, reduced sediment, drought, and heavy recreational use, can disrupt a river's natural movement, remove protective sandbars, cause shoreline and soil degradation, and destabilize ecosystems.

Climbing around restricted areas can contribute to these issues. People who do so also risk encountering a wild animal, which could lead to distress, injury, or death for both the individual and the animal. Wild animals may attack if they feel threatened.

Ultimately, it's best to stay on the right side of the guardrails. You can protect the Grand Canyon, its ecosystems, and yourself by admiring its majesty from the safety of designated areas.

Many Redditors were irked by the brazen tourists in the photos.

One sarcastically wrote, "After all, why shouldn't I cross a guardrail specifically installed for my safety, when I can walk 2 minutes to find a safe ledge for photos."

Someone else added, "Brains of potatoes," riffing on the original post's title, "Balls of steel," and noting that this behavior showed carelessness, not courage.

